Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc marries Charlotte Di Pietro, Charles and Arthur in front row seats

Arthur Leclerc, the youngest of the three brothers and also a racing driver, shared many photos of his brother's wedding © Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

The Leclerc family celebrated the wedding of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s elder brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, to his partner Charlotte Di Pietro, in Monaco on June 6.

It was a quiet civil ceremony at Monaco Town Hall, followed by lunch at the Moana restaurant, by the sea.

Lorenzo, 36, a Monegasque entrepreneur and co-founder of All Time, wore a navy blue suit, a perfect match for his younger brothers, Charles and Arthur Leclerc. At his side, Charlotte Di Pietro, a Monaco dentist, was radiant in a strapless gown embroidered with delicate white flowers.

© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

The photos shared on social media are both joyful and moving: Charles and Arthur embracing their brother, the family and close friends gathered together… The bridesmaids wore champagne-coloured satin dresses, including Alexandra Saint-Mleux, who is very close to Charlotte. The two young women are very good friends and are often seen together at events or on each other’s Instagram accounts.

© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook



Lorenzo Leclerc is discreet, but is still very involved in his brothers’ lives. Naturalised as a Monegasque in 2008, he has enjoyed a dynamic career in local entrepreneurship, while remaining a familiar face at the Principality’s sporting events.

The bride shared a photo of the couple on Facebook, captioned: “It’s officially Mr. & Mrs. Tolotta-Leclerc .” Charles Leclerc also shared a souvenir picture of the day on Instagram: “A beautiful day we’ll forever remember.”

