Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc marries Charlotte Di Pietro, Charles and Arthur in front row seats
The Leclerc family celebrated the wedding of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s elder brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, to his partner Charlotte Di Pietro, in Monaco on June 6.
It was a quiet civil ceremony at Monaco Town Hall, followed by lunch at the Moana restaurant, by the sea.
Lorenzo, 36, a Monegasque entrepreneur and co-founder of All Time, wore a navy blue suit, a perfect match for his younger brothers, Charles and Arthur Leclerc. At his side, Charlotte Di Pietro, a Monaco dentist, was radiant in a strapless gown embroidered with delicate white flowers.
The photos shared on social media are both joyful and moving: Charles and Arthur embracing their brother, the family and close friends gathered together… The bridesmaids wore champagne-coloured satin dresses, including Alexandra Saint-Mleux, who is very close to Charlotte. The two young women are very good friends and are often seen together at events or on each other’s Instagram accounts.
Lorenzo Leclerc is discreet, but is still very involved in his brothers’ lives. Naturalised as a Monegasque in 2008, he has enjoyed a dynamic career in local entrepreneurship, while remaining a familiar face at the Principality’s sporting events.
The bride shared a photo of the couple on Facebook, captioned: “It’s officially Mr. & Mrs. Tolotta-Leclerc .” Charles Leclerc also shared a souvenir picture of the day on Instagram: “A beautiful day we’ll forever remember.”