Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc marries Charlotte Di Pietro, Charles and Arthur in front row seats

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 12 June 2025
1 minute read
Lorenzo Leclerc mariage
Arthur Leclerc, the youngest of the three brothers and also a racing driver, shared many photos of his brother's wedding © Arthur Leclerc via Facebook
By Monaco Tribune
- 12 June 2025
1 minute read

The Leclerc family celebrated the wedding of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s elder brother Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc, to his partner Charlotte Di Pietro, in Monaco on June 6.

It was a quiet civil ceremony at Monaco Town Hall, followed by lunch at the Moana restaurant, by the sea.

Lorenzo, 36, a Monegasque entrepreneur and co-founder of All Time, wore a navy blue suit, a perfect match for his younger brothers, Charles and Arthur Leclerc. At his side, Charlotte Di Pietro, a Monaco dentist, was radiant in a strapless gown embroidered with delicate white flowers.

mariage Lorenzo
© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

mariage Lorenzo

Advertising »
Lorenzo Tolotta-Leclerc
© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

The photos shared on social media are both joyful and moving: Charles and Arthur embracing their brother, the family and close friends gathered together… The bridesmaids wore champagne-coloured satin dresses, including Alexandra Saint-Mleux, who is very close to Charlotte. The two young women are very good friends and are often seen together at events or on each other’s Instagram accounts.

mariage Lorenzo

famille Leclerc
© Arthur Leclerc via Facebook

Lorenzo Leclerc is discreet, but is still very involved in his brothers’ lives. Naturalised as a Monegasque in 2008, he has enjoyed a dynamic career in local entrepreneurship, while remaining a familiar face at the Principality’s sporting events.

The bride shared a photo of the couple on Facebook, captioned: “It’s officially Mr. & Mrs. Tolotta-Leclerc .” Charles Leclerc also shared a souvenir picture of the day on Instagram: “A beautiful day we’ll forever remember.”

In pictures: Charles Leclerc’s incredible new bike, made in Monaco