Monaco takes action against bullying, with Nora Tirane

An emblematic figure in the fight against bullying spoke at the Lycée Rainier III on Wednesday 4 June to raise awareness among the Monegasque educational community.

Nora Tirane, founder of the “Marion la Main Tendue” non-profit, was the guest of honour at a conference organised by the Education Department at the Lycée Rainier III. The activist, whose daughter Marion took her own life at the age of 13 as a result of violence at school, has turned her personal tragedy into a national cause. For over a decade, she has visited many schools and published several reference works, including Marion 13 ans pour toujours (Marion, forever 13) and Stop au harcèlement (An end to bullying). In 2024, she also launched a series of podcasts on the growing issue.

Nora Tirane speaking at the Lycée Rainier III on Wednesday 4 June © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Jean-Philippe Vinci and Natacha Chicot © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

An unprecedented cross-border partnership

With the participation of Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education and Natacha Chicot, Rector of the Académie de Nice, the event concluded with the signing of an agreement between the Rectorat de l’Académie de Nice and the Prince’s Government. The aim of their collaboration is to harmonise prevention practices and to pool training for educational staff in the two regions.

Adding to Monaco’s legal arsenal

This decision comes in addition to actions that are already in place in Monaco. In December 2021, the Principality adopted a specific law against bullying in schools, inspired by French best practice. Around twenty reports are received each year in the Principality, according to official figures, and the subject is now taken very seriously.

The legislation provides for the appointment of persons of reference in each school and specialised training for educational staff. Since January 2024, a dedicated phone line (+377 98 98 96 96) has been available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to report bullying at school. The scheme, which is the result of a partnership between the DENJS and the Association d’Aide aux Victimes d’Infractions Pénales (Association for Helping Victims of Criminal Offences), provides administrative assistance to victims, witnesses and families.