A hotline to prevent school bullying in Monaco

The number is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A new system has just been introduced in the Principality to combat this terrible phenomenon. On Monday 15 January, the Prince’s Government announced the creation of a dedicated hotline number for reporting bullying at school.

The number, which is available every day at any time, is the fruit of a partnership between the Department of Education, Youth and Sport (DENJS) and the Association d’Aide aux Victimes d’Infractions Pénales (AVIP – a victim support charity).

Children and teenagers who are experiencing bullying or any form of violence at school (physical violence, intimidation, being made fun of, insults, threats, cyberbullying etc.), witnesses, parents and school staff can call this number: +377 98 98 96 96.

Professionals from the DEJNS and AVIP will walk callers through the steps to ensure that the necessary measures are taken to support the victim, as well as those that are required to put an end to the situation in question.

To find out more about the measures the Principality has put in place to combat bullying at school, visit monservicepublic.gouv.mc.

