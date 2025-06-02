Monaco takes stand against plastic invasion: take part in Green Day on 5 June

On 5 June, Monaco will turn rue Princesse Caroline into a living laboratory of urban ecology, with a plethora of initiatives to combat plastic pollution and mark World Environment Day.

The Environment Department will be bringing out its educational arsenal at the foot of rue Princesse Caroline, from 9 am onwards. The environmental marathon, which will continue until 5.30 pm, promises to reveal the secrets behind Monegasque’s ecological transition. The Ecoscience Provence non-profit will be revealing the subterfuges of fake environmental solutions, while the “zero plastic” workshops will introduce visitors to everyday measures to reduce the amount of plastic in our lives.

Architects of change

Green Box Monaco will be showing off its reusable crates, absolute gems in terms of the circular economy, while the Tourism Department will be explaining the art of sorting waste, for international travellers. Ecoslowasting will be explaining the secrets of its anti-waste platform, with every avoided piece of waste a silent victory over obsolescence.

Ecoslowasting: a new life for unsold goods

A collective alchemy

Key actors in the Principality will converge in the afternoon: together, Laurent Peyronnel from the Jardin Animalier, and the Mission pour la Transition Énergétique (Energy Transition Mission) will discuss “Ma Consigne” (glass deposit), while the Town Hall will present its “Petite boîte” (Little Box), a veritable bulwark against food waste.

The environmental event, which is free and open to all, is in pursuance with the government measures that have already been introduced: a ban on plastic bags since 2016 and a gradual ban on single-use packaging. Monaco is underscoring its role as a laboratory for sustainable luxury.