Ecoslowasting: a new life for unsold goods

Ecoslowasting is a Monegasque platform that combines waste reduction, the circular economy and helping businesses along the road to sustainability © Elisa Alberto / Ecoslowasting

A local initiative is taking concrete action against food waste in Monaco.

Founded in 2019 in Menton, and in Monaco since 2022, Ecoslowasting is a local platform whose aim is to change our approach to consumption while helping retailers reduce their food waste.

Behind Ecoslowasting is Elisa Alberto, a deeply committed entrepreneur: “I’m a mum, and I asked myself: what can I do in my own small way to make sure my daughters grow up in a better world? That’s how the idea came about,” she explains. “The initial objective was simple: to provide a practical and affordable solution to cut down on waste, by connecting retailers to the wider community, so that everyone can contribute in their own way to the positive approach.”

The platform’s concept is simple: partner retailers offer their unsold stock of the day in the form of ‘pot luck baskets’, at reduced prices. Fruit and vegetables, fresh produce, bread, even ice cream or bouquets of flowers, whatever they have.

“We’re here to save what otherwise would end up in the bin. Most of the time, it’s fresh produce that is perfectly edible, but didn’t find a buyer during the day. So instead of throwing it away, we add them to potluck boxes for customers to collect. They don’t know exactly what they’re going to get, but they do know which retailer the box comes from. It’s a bit like Christmas every day,” she continues.

A typical basket may contain between €15 and €30 worth of products, but is charged at an average price of €5 to €6. A good deal for consumers, but also a real plus for the professionals: “Less waste, a new clientele and a return on investment: it’s a win-win situation. Customers get a bargain and retailers cut down their waste.”

Today, Ecoslowasting works with around a hundred stakeholders, including long-standing partners such as Carrefour Monaco, Maison Mullot Monaco, etc. Some are very invested, publishing their baskets on the platform every day.

Others still need convincing: “What I would like to say to retailers is that the system requires no more work than throwing things away. You put things in a basket with the same gesture as putting them in the bin… It’s a slight shift in mindset that can make a big difference.”

The platform satisfies real local demand

Since its creation, Ecoslowasting has attracted a loyal and diverse clientele: “Ecoslowasting’s website now has over 8,000 users in the Monaco-Beausoleil-Menton area. And what’s great is that there is no typical profile. I thought I would be targeting young people, but I also have users who are over 70. In fact, the message speaks to everyone, regardless of age or lifestyle, and everyone can identify with it and get on board.”

On the institutional side, the Department of the Environment and the Mission pour la Transition Énergétique (Energy Transition Mission) have been major supporters of the project. But Elisa says:“We just need a little more help to go even further and expand the positive impact. The platform exists, it works and it’s meeting a real local demand.”

A CSR component

Ecoslowasting

Ecoslowasting is no longer just about being anti-waste: the company now has fully-fledged CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) expertise.

Since 2021, Elisa Alberto has been expanding her business by helping companies to make a more sustainable transition:“Today, Ecoslowasting has two spheres: the anti-waste platform on the one hand, and CSR support for companies on the other.” It has already run workshops and conferences in Monaco, as well as providing comprehensive support for businesses: audit, action plan, strategy, responsible communication, etc. “I want to help companies structure their sustainable approach and anticipate the environmental, social and economic challenges that lie ahead,” she says.

My biggest challenge now is to expand the network of retailers

Her commitment is absolute. Certified in CSR, CSRD and Responsible digital technology, she deals with small businesses and large groups alike: “The question is: are today’s environmental and social impacts jeopardising your performance tomorrow? If the answer is yes, then we need to take action. And I’m here to guide them.”

Despite a very busy schedule, Elisa Alberto is available to support new retailers on the platform and to answer questions from users: “The site is simple and user-friendly, designed to be accessible for everyone. And I’m always there as a human contact if need be.”

As for the future, she remains lucid but optimistic: “I’m not looking 10 years ahead. I’m very down-to-earth. But if I had a dream, it would be to get as many retailers as possible involved in Monaco. My biggest challenge now is to expand the network of retailers. So that one day we can say: everyone had the opportunity to contribute.”

Practical details

Address: Ecoslowasting – One Business Office 3, rue du Gabion – 98000 Monaco

Contact: Via the contact form on the website: www.ecoslowasting.com or by e-mail to contact@ecoslowasting.com

You can follow Ecoslowasting on social media: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

