We took a driving lesson in a Porsche in Monaco

Looking to take your driving test or improve your skills in a luxury car? You can now in Monaco! © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune

Since the end of March, a Monaco driving school gives people the option of taking their driving test or improving their driving skills behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Carrera. We tried it out as you can see in our latest YouTube video.

Given that Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces are an everyday sight in the Principality, a driving school has come up with an idea to provide lessons that are suited to the local environment. Since 31 March, learners can take their first driving lessons, or perfect their skills, in a red Porsche 911 Carrera thanks to Monaco Bonne Conduite, run by Paul Croesi.

The unique format is aimed at learner drivers as well as those who already have their licence but want to hone their skills to suit this type of prestigious vehicle. The idea, which is unique in Monaco and even in France, is to give future drivers a chance to become familiar with cars they will encounter, or even drive.

Prices, certification, driving, advice, anecdotes.. Check out our full review of this exceptional experience in our latest (French language) YouTube video!

