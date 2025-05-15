Driving on a Monegasque licence: Italian authorities clarify matters

Italy has officially confirmed that Monegasque driving licences are valid there without the need for an international licence, putting an end to confusion for Principality residents.

The Italian-Monegasque Joint Commission for Administrative Cooperation met in Monaco on 12 May, co-chaired by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and acting Minister of State, and Giorgio Silli, Under-Secretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Welcome clarification on driving licences

Good news for Monegasque drivers travelling in Italy: the Italian side has officially confirmed that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention of 8 November 1968 on road traffic, the Italian authorities fully recognise the validity of Monegasque driving licences. An essential point: you do not need an additional international driving licence to be able to drive in Italy.

This confirmation puts an end to the uncertainty following several incidents involving Monegasque residents who had been stopped by the Italian police, as reported in our previous article. A number of residents had shared their experiences on social media of Italian police officers challenging the validity of their Monegasque licence.

Transport of goods

Discussions also focused on authorisations for Monegasque companies to transport goods to Italy. In-depth discussions will continue through the Joint Commission established by the 2012 bilateral agreement on the regulation of international transport.

Health and economic cooperation

On the health side, the two delegations will be discussing the possibility of making medical care in the Principality available for Italian residents from Liguria.

Economic development was also discussed, with an emphasis on Monegasque investment in Italy and Italian investment in Monaco. A joint economic forum will be organised to examine these issues of mutual interest.

The next meeting of the Italian-Monegasque Joint Commission for Administrative Cooperation will be held in Rome, the date is to be determined.