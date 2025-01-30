Is a Monegasque driving licence valid abroad?

Is this licence accepted everywhere? Here’s everything you need to know to avoid any unpleasant surprises when travelling abroad.

A Principality resident shared a disconcerting experience on Facebook. He was stopped by the local police while driving in Italy with his Monegasque driving licence. He says the officer first insinuated that the document was a fake, then stated that the licence was not valid in Italy, on the grounds that Monaco is not part of the European Union.

After several checks and a lengthy wait, the driver’s documents were returned to him, but the incident left him with some doubts. A situation like this raises a few questions: what are the rules for Monegasque driving licences abroad, and how can this kind of inconvenience be avoided?

Monegasque licences in Europe: what the rules say

Good news for Monegasque licence holders. It is valid in all European Union member states, as well as in Switzerland. Provided it is in date, it allows drivers to travel in these countries for temporary stays or tourism.

This is in line with international law, in particular the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic.

The Vienna Convention on Road Traffic seeks to harmonise international driving rules and provides for the recognition of driving licences between signatory states. The treaty establishes driving licence norms. The format and information on the licence are standardised to facilitate recognition abroad. Licence categories and sub-categories are harmonised, simplifying cross-border licence equivalence. The convention also provides for States to assess drivers’ skills and knowledge before issuing a licence.

The reform of the Monegasque driving licence, in June 2015, brought the Principality’s regulations into line with the standards of the Vienna Convention and the complementary European Agreement. The aim was to do away with the differences between Monegasque and European licences and ensure they are recognised in European Union countries.

However, the agreement is not necessarily a guarantee that Monegasque licences will be recognised abroad. Monegasque drivers should therefore be careful when crossing borders and find out when an international driving licence is required.

Is an international driver’s licence required when driving abroad?

Despite the guarantees provided by the Vienna Convention, it is strongly recommended that you obtain an International Driver’s Licence (IDL) before travelling abroad. “If you need to drive abroad, you should hold an international driving licence in addition to your national licence, regardless of the country concerned,” says the Prince’s Government.

The document serves as an official translation of the national licence, reducing the risk of misunderstandings during roadside checks or when hiring vehicles. You should note that the licence must always be accompanied by a valid national licence.

An international driving licence is also compulsory in some countries outside Europe. It is a legal requirement for driving in many countries, including South Africa, Vietnam, Australia and Chile.

What you need to know about the international licence:

It must be requested from the appropriate authorities before leaving Monaco.

It is valid for three years, but must always be presented along with the Monegasque licence. (The international licence does not replace the Monegasque licence)

There is a charge for the procedure, and the national licence must be in order.

In the event of a check, not having an international driving licence could lead to a ban on driving in the country in question.

To apply for an international permit, go to the Mon Service Public page, download and fill out the form. You will also need to gather the required supporting documents and make an appointment with the Service des Titres de Circulation (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Office) to submit your application.

Driving in France with a Monegasque licence

Given the proximity and historical ties between Monaco and France, Monegasque licences are fully recognised in France.

However, there are some specific rules to be aware of:

For a temporary stay (less than 185 days): you can drive freely in France on your Monegasque driving licence, as long as it is valid. The Monegasque licence is sufficient without an international licence, as it is written in French.

For permanent residence: if you take up residence in France for more than six months, you must exchange your Monegasque licence for a French licence within the year.

In the event of a violation of the French highway code, such as a suspended or confiscated driving licence, the authorities may also ban you from driving in France until the situation has been rectified.

Driving in Italy with a Monegasque licence

Monegasque drivers must have applied for an international driving licence before driving into Italy.

Italian law stipulates:

Driving licences issued by non-EU countries can be used in Italy provided they are accompanied by an international licence or an official translation into Italian.

The international driving licence is required to facilitate recognition of the document by the local authorities.

For Monegasque residents who settle in Italy:

Monegasque residents should convert their licence into an equivalent Italian licence. This conversion must be carried out within one year of setting up residence in Italy.

After a year as an Italian resident, if the Monegasque licence has not been converted or recognised, it loses its validity in Italy and the driver could be penalised if he or she continues to drive with it. And would have to pass a theory and practical driving test to obtain an Italian driving licence.

