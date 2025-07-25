Calling at Monaco, the Explora II presents its floating palace concept

Explora Journeys’ 248-metre liner is the embodiment of top-of-the-range cruises.

The Explora II has not gone unnoticed since it docked at Port Hercule mid-July. The ship, which belongs to the young MSC Group cruise brand, launched in 2021, can accommodate 922 passengers in an exclusive setting that values refinement over ostentation.

There are no regular cabins on board: only suites of at least 35m² with private terraces on the 14 accessible decks. Six restaurants, twelve bars and a 1,000m² spa complete what is on offer on this “floating palace” – as Patrick Pourbaix, Managing Director France of Explora Journeys, calls it – which is inspired by the hotel approach, centred on a personalised experience.

The crest exchange ceremony between Commander Pietro Sinsi and the Monegasque authorities © Monaco Tribune

Like Monaco and its port, with which the Explora II’s captain exchanged crests, each stopover is a carefully chosen destination. “Monaco holds a unique place in the story of European luxury. This is not our first time calling here at this remarkable destination, but every arrival here carries a sense of glamour, a sense of elegance, and a timeless tradition that aligns beautifully with the values of Explora Journeys,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, at the ceremony on 17 July.

Tour of a floating palace

XXL swimming pool, shaded deckchairs, gourmet restaurants, luxurious suites, an art gallery.. The Monaco Tribune editorial team takes you on a tour of this “floating palace” concept in pictures.

Interview with Patrick Pourbaix, Explora Journeys’ Managing Director, France and Belgium

Patrick Pourbaix, Explora Journeys’ Managing Director, France © Monaco Tribune

Monaco Tribune: Can you tell us more about Explora Journeys’ positioning?

Patrick Pourbaix: The floating palace concept is all about freedom. Unlike expedition cruises, where you set sail in a community of 200 passengers, here we blow that community apart. You get the freedom of space, with plenty of space per passenger, and above all the luxury of choice. Six gourmet restaurants, four swimming pools with different styles, a full thalassotherapy spa…

There are only suites on board, no classic cabins. The smallest is 35 square metres with a private terrace. We have 150 more elaborate penthouse suites, some with two-storey mezzanines, and also the residences. The largest is 250 square metres – the full width of the boat – with 120 square metres outdoors. It’s a proper apartment.

What is Explora Journeys’ special connection with Monaco?

Monaco is a strategic location for us. We have been Formula 1 partners for five years. We were extremely proud to be moored here for the five days of the Grand Prix, offering our passengers an extraordinary experience in the heart of the city, hearing the roar of the racing car engines. Thanks to that partnership, we can offer all the available seats, including the VIP paddocks. In addition, through the MSC Foundation, we take part in joint projects with the Prince Albert II Foundation, in particular during Monaco Ocean Week and the UNOC.

Cruise ships are often singled out when it comes to ocean protection. How are you tackling these environmental issues?

Environmental aspects are part of our engineers’ specifications from the moment our ships are built. For example, our propellers are specially designed to reduce underwater noise emissions and avoid disturbing the corridors of the large cetaceans.

We plan to have six ships by 2028. Explora I and II run on light fuel oil, but from Explora III and IV we are switching to liquefied natural gas (LNG), reducing CO₂ emissions by 20 to 25%. Ships V and VI will have a hybrid design with hydrogen fuel cells generating 6 megawatts. When our boat is docked here in Monaco, it will run on that energy with the engine off, so there will be zero net emissions. That’s better than any hotel on land.