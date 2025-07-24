“Fati Fever” infecting Principality

All smiles and accessible, the Spanish winger spent a little over an hour with the fans © Loïc SAVARESSE - Monaco Tribune

The excitement was palpable on Tuesday 22 July at Port Hercule. Hundreds of Red and White fans gathered at the AS Monaco Village for the eagerly awaited autograph session with AS Monaco’s new recruit, Ansu Fati.

In front of the now famous Red and White caravan, AS Monaco, FC Barcelona and even Spanish national team shirts patiently waited their turn to be signed by Ansu Fati.

“I’m really excited to be here”

All smiles, the Spanish winger spent a lot of time with selfies and autographs galore for the many Monegasque fans who had come to meet him. “The fans wished me a great season, I really appreciated that,” he said. Touched by the warm welcome he received, the Spaniard said: “I’m really excited to be here, people really like me, and I hope I’m able to bring joy to the club.”

Many fans have already had their shirts printed with the name of the Spanish winger © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

Fans from far and wide

Marius, on holiday in Monaco from Norway, didn’t miss out on the chance to meet his hero. A big Barca fan, he was delighted with the new move for Ansu Fati: “He’s a fantastic player, and I’m very happy for him.” He is sure that the Spaniard will be able to get some time on the field and restart his career in Monaco.

Trained at FC Barcelona, Ansu Fati signed quit a few shirts from his former club © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

A Monegasque supporter who lives near Lyon, it was Dani’s first meeting with a player from his favourite club. “It’s my first time with a player, so I’m pretty happy.” Surprised by the crowd that turned out, he told us that it would take a while for the player to really feel at home in his new environment: “He’ll have to find his feet, but we’re hopeful.”

Théo and Éva, with freshly signed Brighton shirts in hand (Ansu Fati’s former club) and ASM jerseys on their backs, had been looking forward to the meeting. “We were delighted to meet him, we’d been looking forward to it for a long time.” Currently on loan, the pair hope the player will make a long-term commitment to their beloved club.

AS Monaco’s new “Zen” shirt has been a big hit with the fans © Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

Many upcoming events

Set up in Port Hercule until 24 August, the AS Monaco Village will continue to offer a wide range of activities throughout the summer. This Friday, a 4-on-4 football tournament for 12-15 year-olds will be held on the Village’s mini-pitch.

Next Tuesday, the Academy’s young players will be running a personalised training session, open to the public on site. At the same time, a major supplies collection is being organised on behalf of the Les Enfants de Frankie charity. And who knows? Perhaps there will be more autograph sessions…