Monaco Town Hall inaugurates new Petit Marché du Larvotto

The Petit Marché du Larvotto (little Larvotto market) was inaugurated on Thursday 17 July at 11am on the Larvotto Esplanade, on Place Joséphine Baker, with the local council and Mayor Georges Marsan in attendance.

Led by Marjorie Crovetto, deputy mayor responsible for the Communal Domain – Commerce and Markets, Monaco Town Council is pursuing its policy of revitalising neighbourhoods, by introducing a weekly market in the Larvotto district.

A fourth market for Monaco

The new market is an addition to the Principality’s local retail offering, joining the three other existing markets: Monte-Carlo , Monaco-Ville and La Condamine.

Strategically located to serve the residents of the Principality’s eastern quarter, the small Larvotto market will provide a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, with a particular focus on organic produce. Vendors and a local producer will be there every Thursday morning near the Lartigue fountain, on the east side of the esplanade.

The market will add to the neighbourhood’s attractiveness, and boost the local economy

“This market is a true reflection of the local council’s determination to revitalise its neighbourhoods. Our aim is also to respond to demand from local residents, who want to be able to buy fresh, quality fruit and vegetables without having to take the car and deal with traffic. It improves the quality of life in the area, and makes it a more pleasant place to live in and to visit. The market will add to the neighbourhood’s attractiveness, and boost the local economy,” said Marjorie Crovetto. “The market is intended to be a permanent fixture, and will take place every Thursday from 8am to 1pm. There are two retailers, one of which is specialised. These are traders who already frequent La Condamine market.”

A friendly atmosphere in the neighbourhood

Samantha Devescovi, a Solis Bio trader who is a regular at La Condamine market, is one of the stallholders at the new Larvotto market: “We only sell organic and local produce. That’s what really sets us apart, it’s our core business,” she explains.

Her stand offers seasonal produce: “Here we have all the vegetables for a ratatouille: aubergines, tomatoes, courgettes, but also mostly Mediterranean fruit: melon, watermelon, blueberries,” explains the stall holder, who favours short supply chains with produce picked the day before in Gorbi. For this first in Larvotto, her expectations are clear: “To provide the population with local access in a neighbourhood that until now was a bit underserved. To bring a little bit of life, a little bit of social interaction, a little bit of the family atmosphere that you find at La Condamine market.”

In keeping with its commitment to diversifying the places where people meet and shop, Monaco Town Hall also provides a free home delivery service, managed by the Town Hall’s Trade and Markets department, for Principality residents who need help getting around or carrying their purchases.

