Our selection of the best rooftops in Monaco

We’ve selected the best rooftop bars and restaurants in the Principality you should definitely check out this summer.

Overlooking the azure waters of the Mediterranean, Monaco’s rooftops offer a unique and luxurious experience, combining breathtaking panoramic views and gastronomic delights.

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail at sunset, enjoying a gourmet meal under the stars, or simply enjoying a fabulous view of the Principality and its surroundings, these venues embody the very height of Monegasque elegance, glamour and hospitality.

ZIA pop-up at Odyssey – Hôtel Métropole

© Hôtel Métropole

Odyssey is an urban oasis designed by Karl Lagerfeld in the heart of Monte-Carlo. The rooftop features a sparkling pool, private cabanas, and a pop-up bar where you can sip signature cocktails while admiring the lush gardens and the Principality by night.

Renowned for its fashionable style, it is one of the Principality’s most popular venues. Each year, guest chefs create a unique and ephemeral culinary experience. This season, Chef Christophe Cussac is bringing ZIA to the poolside restaurant.

The dynamic duo formed by Manon Santini and Rocco Seminara will bring the vision to life, with a menu of original and contemporary pizzas.

Where: Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo – Carré d’Or 98000 Monaco

When: June 12 to August 31, Wednesday to Sunday, from 7 pm to 10.30 pm

Bookings: +377 93 15 15 56

© Hôtel Métropole

Amù – Hôtel Fairmont

© Fairmont Monte-Carlo

On the roof of the Fairmont, Amù (‘love’ in Monegasque) is the largest rooftop in Monaco and indeed the Riviera, with a 360° panoramic view of the sea and the town. The restaurant is a veritable ode to local cuisine, brilliantly combining the gastronomic traditions of the Italian and French Riviera.

This summer, the Amù team has introduced its take on the aperitivo: every day from 5 to 7 pm, a special menu of cocktails and antipasti complements the breathtaking view. For his eight concoctions (priced from €15 to €19), mixologist Antonio Pepe combines homemade syrups – sage, jasmine, citrus fruit and fresh basil – with gin, vodka or a surprising alcohol-free spirit. Their flavours pair perfectly with Mediterranean mezze to share on the go (special mention for the aubergine caviar, subtly enhanced with candied lemon).

There is a live music session every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

Where: 12 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

When: Open daily from 7 am to 11.30 pm

Bookings: +377 93 300 900 or +377 93 15 48 48

© Fairmont Monte-Carlo

Our selection of the best casinos on the French Riviera

Nikki Beach – Hôtel Fairmont

© Fairmont Monte-Carlo

Also located on the roof of the Fairmont, the Nikki Beach stylishly combines partying and luxury. Known for its lively evenings, its internationally renowned DJs and its chic atmosphere, this rooftop terrace is a must for those looking for an unforgettable nightlife experience overlooking the sea.

In terms of cuisine, the extensive menu includes dishes that represent all the countries around the world that are home to a Nikki Beach. You will find healthy salads, innovative sushi rolls, freshly caught seafood dishes and roast chicken.

As you can imagine, Nikki Beach is all about relaxing by the pool with champagne, sipping special cocktails and enjoying gourmet food.

Where: 12 avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco

When: Open daily from 8 am to 8 pm

Bookings: +377 93 300 700

Events: follow this link for the schedule

© Fairmont Monte-Carlo

The American Bar – Hôtel de Paris

© Monte-Carlo SBM

For a more classic experience, the American Bar provides an elegant atmosphere with live jazz music and a magnificent view of place du Casino . It is the perfect place to enjoy a sophisticated cocktail in a historic setting.

With its elegant wood panelling, leather armchairs and sophisticated lighting, the venue offers a jazzy atmosphere and unrivalled romantic charm. Step into a timeless world, reminiscent of the grand hotels of yesteryear. The prestigious bar has also been a meeting place for many international celebrities, adding to its legendary aura.

Every evening, the exclusive hotel welcomes live musicians, offering a variety of genres ranging from jazz to swing, blues, soul & song. The eclectic, ever-changing programme attracts music lovers, who particularly appreciate being close to and interacting with the artists.

The American Bar stands out as one of only a few hotel bars in the world to offer such an immersive musical experience.

Where: Hôtel de Paris, Place du Casino 98000 Monaco

When: Open daily from noon to 1.30 am

Bookings: +377 98 06 38 38

Events: follow this link for the schedule

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Amazónico – Place du Casino

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Amazónico Monte-Carlo is the ideal place for an unforgettable evening, whether it’s for dinner on its rooftop, a drink with friends in the lounge, or dancing the night away at the club. The top-of-the-range restaurant offers a unique atmosphere, harmoniously combining elegance and exoticism.

The lounge area and club offer tropical rhythms mixed by the DJ, while the restaurant terrace comes alive with live bands playing jazz, bossa nova and Cuban music. The high-energy venue provides a soundtrack inspired by the Amazon rainforest.

The menu at Amazónico Monte-Carlo is a true culinary journey, blending tropical and Latin American cuisine with Asian influences. Guests can enjoy sushi, seafood, grilled meats and fish, all carefully selected for a unique taste experience.

Where: Allée François Blanc – Place du Casino 98000 Monaco

When: Open daily from 6 pm to 2 am

Bookings: +377 98 06 14 14

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Équivoque – Hôtel Miramar

© All rights reserved

On top of the Hôtel Miramar, facing Port Hercule, Équivoque is shaking up cocktail bar conventions. Before ordering, you take a whiff: six fragrances, carefully selected in Grasse, guide you towards a made-to-measure cocktail, an olfactory extension of your mood. With its cozy atmosphere, light wood furnishings, cream and burnt orange decor and carefully-crafted playlist, this concept has an elegant, discreet feel, a reflection of its clientele. There’s no raucous dance floor here, just a high-rise lounge atmosphere.

The venue can also be privatised for bespoke events accommodating up to 100 people, with dedicated service and a bird’s-eye view over the port.

Where: Hôtel Miramar, 1 avenue d’Ostende, 98000 Monaco

When: Monday to Sunday 1 pm to 11 pm

Bookings: e-mail info@equivoquemc.com or call +33 6 07 93 47 45

© All rights reserved

Basta Pinsa – Alfred Hotels Monaco

© Hervé Golusa

If you’re looking to escape bustling downtown Monaco for the peace and quiet of some Riviera-style dolce vita, head up to Beausoleil. The former Hôtel Le Forum, freshly renovated by Alfred Hotels Monaco (the new owner since December 2024), is introducing a new summer venue on its roof: Basta Pinsa.

The 200 m² terrace, now in operation after several months of renovation work, embodies a warm, friendly Italian atmosphere just a stone’s throw from Monaco. With its apricot tones, orange blossom and views over Port Hercule, Basta Pinsa presents itself as the new meeting place for aperitivo lovers. Designed as an Italian bar-restaurant, the venue serves authentic pinsas, cocktails for you to take your time over in a bright, panoramic setting.

Available for private hire for up to 50 people, Basta Pinsa is an airy, modern setting at affordable prices for afterwork parties or local events.

Where: 16 avenue d’Alsace, 06240 Beausoleil (frontière Monaco)

When: Monday to Sunday 5 pm to 10 pm

Our selection of the best private beaches around Monaco