250 maritime industry professionals expected at 5th Monaco Smart Marina Rendezvous

The 5th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous will be held on 21 and 22 September 2025 at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The event is drawing over 250 professionals from the maritime sector with a common objective: to accelerate the transition towards sustainable port facilities.

Organised by M3 Monaco with the support of the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Yacht Club de Monaco, the event is part of the “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting” initiative and benefits from the partnership of major manufacturers such as Bombardier, MB92 Group and Italian Yacht Masters. “In five years, this event has become a global focal point for sustainable innovation for marinas. Together we are co-creating the yachting of tomorrow: responsible, collaborative and driven by targeted expertise,” said José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco in a press release.

An impressive track record five years on

Since 2021, the Monaco event has involved more than 110 start-ups, 50 marinas and 30 architecture firms from all over the world. The innovations on show have given rise to concrete projects: Terroïko doubled its workforce, H2X Ecosystems is expanding internationally, while Solar Cloth tested its flexible solar fabric at the Monaco Yacht Club. Pick a Pier has revolutionised smart docking, reducing cancellations by 57% and increasing bookings by 20%. Start-ups Nereid Water and EH2P Marine are developing solar desalination technology with no brine discharge, which is currently being deployed in Monaco.

Three new features for 2025

SMART Dock is the big innovation of this edition. The initiative brings together an ecosystem of players to co-design a smart, sustainable, user-centred marina dock, combining connected technologies, modularity and energy transition. This year, the Smart Marina Architecture Competition is inviting participants to reinvent the Venezia Certosa Marina in Venice, with the project “The Frame of Venice.” 104 students and 30 architectural firms from 24 countries are designing three climate-resilient infrastructures.

The event will conclude with the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards on 22 September, to honour the best initiatives in four categories: Start-up & Scale-up, Marina, Professional Architect and Student.