Housekeeping in Monaco: a practical guide to choosing a cleaning service

You can’t just hire a cleaning service at the snap of a finger. Between the Principality’s specific regulations, the high standards of local clients and the wide range of professionals available, you need to be well-informed before making your choice.

Preliminary administrative procedures

Employing domestic staff in Monaco involves complying with a particularly strict regulatory framework. Any private individual who wishes to hire a cleaning lady directly must register with the Caisses Sociales de Monaco as an employer of domestic staff. They must provide a Monegasque residence permit or identity card, followed by a declaration of employment at the Employment Office before the employee’s start date.

Employers must also apply for an employment authorisation, and a work permit for any non-resident employees. The documents required include a photocopy of the employee’s identity document or residence permit, the completed application form, signed by both parties, and proof of residence in Monaco. There is an administration fee of €5 for registration.

There are more requirements once staff have been hired. Employers must comply with Monegasque employment law in its entirety, make monthly social security declarations to the Social Security Funds, pay compulsory employer and employee contributions, and are strongly advised to take out professional liability insurance. These administrative constraints explain why many private individuals prefer to go through specialist companies that take care of all the administrative management.

Your Monaco: the new must-have app for Monaco residents and employees

Specialist companies

Professional cleaning companies are an attractive solution if you want quality service without the complicated paperwork. These companies employ trained and insured staff, supply the necessary equipment and products, and offer considerable flexibility. In Monaco, where discretion is essential and homes often contain items made from precious materials, technical expertise is crucial. The Monegasque market boasts a number of established companies, such as Azur Tech, Super Net, Partner’s Service, Net Glaces Monaco and American System Nettoyage (ASN).

Azur Tech, which has been operating in Monaco for 40 years, illustrates the typical profile of companies specialising in top-of-the-range cleaning services: “Our staff are specially trained in the equipment and products needed to run a successful cleaning service,” explains Cédric Cavassino, Managing Director of Azur Tech. The company operates in prestigious establishments such as the Hôtel de Paris and luxury residences such as the Tour Odéon and One Monte-Carlo. Its staff can adjust to all types of accommodation, from studios to large villas. “You can contact us directly via our website or make an appointment via a shared calendar. One of our sales representatives will then pay you a visit to carry out a survey and draw up a quote for a fixed monthly fee.”

Like most players in the sector, the company operates on a pay-per-use basis, with a personalised quote after their on-site survey, and no predefined price list. These professionals generally offer a wide range of services that go beyond just routine cleaning. Many have expertise in flooring renovation and treatment, specialist marble maintenance, disinfection services, high-rise window cleaning and outdoor maintenance. This versatility meets the specific needs of a demanding clientele who often own luxury properties.

Understanding pricing

Pricing for cleaning services in Monaco do not follow standard scales. Most companies offer fixed monthly rates based on a bespoke diagnosis. A number of factors have an impact on the final price: surface area, frequency, the type of services required, any specific materials and equipment in the home, and any special constraints or urgent requirements. This made-to-measure approach, although less transparent than an advertised price list, means rates are finely-tuning to actual needs. It also reflects the reality of a market where each job may present significant technical demands, particularly when handling delicate materials or artworks.

Moving in Monaco: practical guide, formalities and specialist services

Some specialists provide office cleaning during the day © Pixabay

There are several valuable sources of information to help you navigate this diverse range of services. The Facebook group Aide et solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco is a mine of information thanks to opinions and reviews shared by the local community. Recommendations from the property factor and word-of-mouth between residents also provide reliable feedback.

The recommended approach is first to define your precise requirements in terms of frequency, type of service and specific constraints. You should then ask for several quotes to compare approaches and prices, checking the references and seniority of the companies you contact. Ideally, you should start with a trial period before making any long-term commitment, so that you can assess the quality of the service in real terms.

There are a number of must-ask quesitons: what are the qualifications of the staff who will be deployed? Are the equipment and cleaning products supplied? Are they appropriate for the surfaces to be cleaned? How does the company manage absences or replacements? What insurance covers the work, and how is any damage handled? These clarifications will avoid possible misunderstandings later on.