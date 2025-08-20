Moving in Monaco: practical guide, formalities and specialist services

Moving to or in Monaco isn't easy, but our guide is here to help © Alicia Christin Gerald

With its narrow streets, luxury buildings and strict administrative rules, moving to the Principality requires meticulous organisation, and moving house can quickly turn into a headache. Here’s our guide to help you through the transition period.

Preliminary administrative procedures

You can live temporarily in Monaco without being a resident, and buy or rent a home bringing your own belongings. But for any long-term move – whether you are buying a flat or renting – resident status is essential. You can however ship your furniture and personal effects to Monaco while your application is processed by the Sûreté Publique (Police Department).

In addition to these steps prior to the move, certain arrangements must also be made in anticipation of the big day. If you need marked-out parking spaces, it is important to follow clearly defined steps.

The official Monaco Town Hall website states that the “Demande d’OVP stationnement” parking application form must be completed and sent by post, fax or e-mail. If special equipment is to be used, such as a furniture lift, a layout plan must also be provided. All of this must be provided at least five working days before occupancy.

If your removal takes place near certain sensitive areas that require additional checks, such as the Prince’s Palace, for example, you will need to coordinate with the Sûreté Publique.

Other stakeholders to take into account include building associations (co-ownerships) . These may impose a number of rules that are likely to impact your plans: specific time slots for removals to limit disruption, maximum occupancy time in common areas, prior authorisations, etc.

Logistical constraints

Monaco is certainly a superb location, but its narrow, steep streets are not ideal for large vehicles.

As proven by Monte-Carlo Moving, RR Fontana, Cassini & Fils and Presto Déménagement, who use them, furniture lifts are indispensable tools that you will certainly need to get round access constraints in Monaco.

The Principality’s narrow streets require some special adjustments © Hugo Rouquette

If your move will take a long time, or you are moving to a smaller home, furniture storage in Monaco or the surrounding area may be a suitable temporary solution. This will allow you to keep your belongings nearby and safe until you can finalise your move.

On the Mediterranean coast, the Principality is accessible by road, but also by sea. And in some cases, the sea can be a viable solution.

Specialist services

The good news is that some companies provide their customers with this option. Monaco Déménagement, for example, caters for sea removals. You can ship your personal belongings and vehicles – packed in advance by the company in 20 or 40-foot containers – by sea.

Taking the sea route is one way to make your move to Monaco easier © Kurt Cotoaga

Some goods, such as works of art and other valuables, require specific checks, especially if you are arriving from a foreign country other than France, or moving out of Monaco. A good grasp of customs rules is essential, and the right support can help you avoid mistakes and save time. For example Movaco, the international removals company, is prepared to represent its customers in all their administrative dealings and to help them declare valuable items.

If you are short on time or want to avoid the stress of administrative hassles, some concierge services such as CLS Monaco or Optimum Demenagement can take care of the procedures and logistical coordination already mentioned.

Costs

Moving in Monaco will cost you more on average than in France or other countries, for several reasons.

Firstly, the urban specifics of the country make certain additional services almost compulsory, resulting in higher costs.

Secondly, in order to meet the needs of an international clientele, removal companies in Monegasque often employ a particularly skilled (and therefore more expensive) workforce: bilingual, exercising discretion and trained to transport delicate objects.

Finally, specialist and other high-end services also add to the bill.

Practical advice

To get a clearer idea of how much you’ll need to set aside, it’s a good idea to ask for detailed quotes that include insurance, ancillary costs and services.

It’s important to work with an experienced company that is particularly familiar with the local area and its implications. Moving home is not something that can be improvised, and certain measures need to be taken ahead of time to comply with the rules laid down by the Principality.