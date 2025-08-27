Marea extends summer evenings on rooftop overlooking Bay of Cannes

Interior designers Marie-Laure Navarro and Samy Chams drew their inspiration from the local nautical world, using blue and beige tones reminiscent of yachting codes © Marea

The restaurant on the seventh floor of the Canopy by Hilton combines Mediterranean cuisine with exceptional views over the Bay of Cannes, appealing to a discerning clientele.

At 30 metres above sea level, Marea boasts a superb location overlooking the old harbour at Cannes. The 400 square metre terrace provides a circular view of the bay, the Lérins islands and the Estérel massif. With DJ music in the background, the establishment opens only in the evening, every day from 5pm to 11pm.

A Mediterranean menu by Alexander Douglas Burger

In the kitchen is a Californian executive chef: Alexander Douglas Burger, who also worked in Thailand before settling on the Côte d’Azur. The menu focuses on local produce, with original dishes such as grilled octopus with almonds and romesco, or shoulder of lamb confit with pink harissa. The desserts follow the same Mediterranean philosophy, with a revisited lime tart or a matcha cookie prepared to order.

Marea is part of the Nouvelle Vague Hospitality group, which also manages the Holiday Inn in Nice © Marea

The bar has a range of signature cocktails with evocative names. The ‘Saint-Tropez’ combines Brazilian tonka-infused cachaça and watermelon purée. The ‘Monaco’ combines craft gin and Chambord raspberry liqueur. The drinks menu also includes a range of refreshing mocktails, and a selection of wines and champagnes.

The rooftop also offers bite-sized dishes to share, such as crab arancini with Thai curry or tuna tartare with crispy, spicy notes. Booking ahead is strongly recommended for the restaurant, especially during busy periods like the Cannes Yachting Festival at the beginning of September. All or part of the terrace can be hired for private events.