Thomas Brezzo defends Monegasque values at world summit of parliaments in Geneva

The President of the National Council spoke on behalf of the Principality at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

Geneva hosted the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in partnership with the United Nations, from 29 to 31 July 2025, The five-yearly event, the largest gathering of parliamentary leaders in the world, focused on the central theme of “The World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity.”

Thomas Brezzo, accompanied by Jean-Louis Grinda and Fabrice Notari, took advantage of the international platform to restate Monaco’s ongoing commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development, under the leadership of Prince Albert II.

Thomas Brezzo and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, United Republic of Tanzania, Tulia Ackson © All rights reserved

A universal commitment

Speaking from the podium at the Palais des Nations, the President of the National Council delivered a message of both humility and determination. “With the humility its size demands, but with the strength of its convictions, Monaco is a committed player in actively supporting the protection of the environment,” he declared, emphasising that every nation, regardless of its size or power, has a crucial role to play in today’s global challenges.

Future plans

In addition to the plenary debates, the Monegasque delegation held several strategic bilateral meetings. Talks were held with representatives from Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro and Iceland, in preparation for the next Conference of Speakers of Parliament of the Small States of Europe, scheduled for September in Cyprus. Thomas Brezzo will present a draft global framework agreement there, which is designed to structure inter-parliamentary cooperation between those States of similar size.

The conference ended with the adoption of a joint declaration, co-presented by Thomas Brezzo and the Speaker of the Parliament of Namibia, Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. According to Fabrice Notari, the document is particularly important because it “states the need for more effective and democratic multilateralism in an unstable international context.”