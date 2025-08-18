Where can you take your dog for a dip, in and around Monaco?

Your four-legged friend deserves to enjoy the seaside too! Although Larvotto beach is off-limits to dogs, there are plenty of coves and beaches in the surrounding area where they can enjoy the water.

Near Monaco

Cap-d’Ail

‘Pointe des Douaniers Est’ beach is a paradise for pooches. Tucked away behind the Cabanon restaurant and accessible via the picturesque Chemin des Douaniers coastal trail, this pebble beach offers a quiet setting. The crystal-clear water and uninterrupted views of the coast make it a popular spot for dog owners. Not far from there, the beach under the restaurant ‘La Pinède’ is specially set aside for our canine companions.

Menton

On the Franco-Italian border, Menton has two lovely surprises in store for dog lovers. The ‘Plage pour les Chiens’, located on the edge of town as you head to Italy, has a panoramic view of the Menton hills. Stairs lead down to it and the harbour is close by, but there is still a nice atmosphere for a swim. The Casino beach is equally popular. The pebble and sand beach welcomes both dogs and their humans. Its major feature is an access ramp for people with limited mobility, and bathing is under supervision, which is reassuring.

Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Dogs can enjoy two beaches in this cliff-face municipality. The western section of the Golfe Bleu beach, close to the SNCF train station, is open to animals. The more secluded Piscine beach, with its pebbles and concrete area, is reserved exclusively for dogs. Although very narrow, it is still a peaceful spot for man’s best friend.

In the surrounding area

Villefranche-sur-Mer

The Ange Gardien beach, just off the avenue of the same name, has a well-kept secret: a charming cove on its left-hand side where dogs are welcome. The shingle beach offers a quieter setting than the larger beaches.

Nice

The city takes special care of dogs at the ‘Site de la Lanterne’, the only beach in Nice that is officially open to pets. Situated near the airport, along the iconic Promenade des Anglais, this pebble beach takes advantage of its slightly out-of-the-way location. Protected by a natural mound, it offers a quiet environment for paddling or swimming. There’s also Lenval beach, specially equipped for dogs, and Port de Carras beach, also accessible for our companions.

Saint-Laurent-du-Var

The harbour beach, also known as the ‘Plage Maona’, near the tourist office as you enter town, is perfect for dogs. Swimming is not allowed for humans due to the nearby harbour, but is permitted for animals.

Cagnes-sur-Mer

The Hippodrome beach is divided into several sections known as épis. Épi nº1 is completely set aside for dogs, near Villeneuve-Loubet.

Precautions

Keep your dog under constant control. Some beaches require leashes, others stipulate muzzles. Category 1 and 2 dogs are subject to specific restrictions, check with the local authorities. Picking up droppings is mandatory, or you may be fined up to 400 euros. On the Lenval and Lanterne beaches, category 3 dogs can roam freely, but category 1 dogs are banned and category 2 dogs must be muzzled and on the leash.

Don’t forget to bring fresh water for your pet, bags for droppings, a towel and perhaps a parasol on sunny days. Try to avoid the worst of the heat by going out early in the morning or at the end of the day. Finally, take care not to disturb other users and check that your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date before going out.