What to do if your dog is poisoned?

Dogs are naturally curious and can therefore be at risk of a number of forms of poisoning.

Advertising

Facebook posts are spreading concern, with reports of dogs being deliberately poisoned near Monaco, particularly in Cap d’Ail and Beausoleil. Internet users claim to have found pieces of meat containing rat poison or chocolate in public spaces. But cases of deliberate poisoning are still fairly rare. As La Petite Clinique veterinary practice in Monaco can testify, poisoning generally occurs in the home, due to household products or food not being stored properly. La Petite Clinique, made up of Dr Célia Ossona-Mondon, Dr Lara Janowski, Dr George Markopoulos and veterinary assistant Mathilde Lobbedez, gave us invaluable advice on how to respond in the event your four-legged friend swallows something toxic.

The different types of poisoning

“There are several types of poisoning,” explained vet Célia Ossona-Mondon.” It can happen through swallowing toxic products or through contact with the skin. Symptoms vary: irritation, burning, digestive problems such as diarrhoea, neurological problems such as shaking or convulsions, and sometimes cardiac symptoms such as an increased heart rate.” Poisoning can also affect internal organs, such as the liver or kidneys. In these cases, further tests are required to narrow down the diagnosis and adjust the treatment accordingly.

Chocolate is often a culprit. “The theobromine it contains is toxic for dogs. But it all depends on the dose and the size of the animal. For example, a bar of chocolate would be much more dangerous for a Yorkshire Terrier than for a Labrador,” the vet said.

Take care with products in the home

Chocolate is just one example of a toxic substance. “Cleaning products, which we don’t necessarily think about, can cause burns or ulcers,” La Petite Clinique warned. Other products, such as pesticides, rat poison or anti-slug products, are also particularly dangerous: “Rat poison can cause convulsions or internal bleeding.” The vets also warned that antifreeze, which has a sweet taste, can cause irreversible damage in dogs.

For homeowners with gardens, it’s also important to keep an eye out for pine or oak processionary caterpillars from February on: “They don’t cause poisoning as such, but their secretions can cause sores, hypersalivation and, in some cases, serious complications,” added veterinary surgeon Célia Ossona-Mondon.

“Nor should we underestimate the risks to do with alcohol or certain illegal substances. Yes, it happens, and the effects are instantaneous: drowsiness, convulsions, or even coma,” explained the vets at La Petite Clinique.

© La Petite Clinique Monaco

What to do in the event of poisoning

If you suspect poisoning, the first step is to contact a vet and find out which product is to blame: “Diagnosis is essential. If they call us, the owners enable us to get the necessary doses and infusions ready ahead of time.”

If there is a toxic substance on the animal, rinse thoroughly with fresh water. “But above all, don’t use any other products, as this could make the situation worse,” the team stressed.

If contacted within two hours of the substance being swallowed, the vet may suggest making the animal vomit. However, this procedure should never be carried out without medical advice, especially if caustic (acidic) products have been swallowed.

If there are no available vets, a poison advice centre can tell you the first steps to take.

Prevention is protection

Prevention remains the best way of avoiding these stressful situations. “Put your cleaning products away properly, close your bins and keep medicines out of reach, even if they are in their packaging. We often think they’re tidied away, but dogs can swallow them,” La Petite Clinique said. Puddles of stagnant water in summer are also worth looking out for, as they can harbour bacteria or toxic substances.

If your pet shows any worrying symptoms, or if you know that it has been in contact with a toxic substance, contact your vet immediately.