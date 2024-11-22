Princess Charlene, a lifelong dog lover

Princess Charlene has always had a close bond with our four-legged friends. The proud owner of three Chihuahuas and a Rhodesian Ridgeback, she is also very committed to animal welfare.

Princess Charlene of Monaco grew up in Zimbabwe, surrounded by animals. Her first canine companions were two Rhodesian ridgebacks, sturdy and protective dogs that were an integral part of her family. Later, chickens and farm animals became part of her daily routine. Her early exposure to the animal world forged a particular concern for animal welfare.

Advertising

“We’ve always loved and protected animals”

Today, Princess Charlene has four dogs in her life: three Chihuahuas and a Rhodesian Ridgeback named Khan. In an interview with Gala, she speaks fondly of her little pets, which she describes as “adorable and smart,” as well as being able to “take them everywhere!” Her affection for pets dates back to her childhood. “When I was a child, my family taught me about animal welfare and the fight against the mistreatment they suffer. We’ve always loved and protected animals.”

Sadly, loving animals can sometimes also mean painful loss. In October 2021, the Monegasque Princess shared on Instagram the tragic death of her Chihuahua, which was run over by a car. Heartbroken, she expressed her grief in a touching tribute, describing her dog as a “little angel.” The Princess then came home from her extended stay in South Africa with Khan, a gift after the sudden death of the pedigree black Chihuahua.

Princess Charlene mourns the death of her “little angel”

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A new resident at the Prince’s Palace, and an instant hit with her family: “My children share the same love of animals as my husband and I have. They adore them! They take care of them and respect them. They can’t stand the idea of them being hurt,” she said. Like her father-in-law, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, who said that “animals never betray,” the Princess firmly believes in the unconditional love and loyalty of dogs: “A dog, for example, will love you more than it loves itself.”

A strong advocate for animal welfare

Princess Charlene has been at the head of Monaco’s Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) since 2022, using her influence and energy to promote animal welfare. Her role at the SPA de Monaco is much more than an official one, it reflects her strong determination to ensure that each animal receives attention and care from the moment it arrives at the shelter: “At Monaco’s SPA, we take care of them as if they were part of our own family,” she says.

As its president, she has restated her commitment to abandoned and mistreated animals. On 16 September 2024, a new shelter was opened in Peille, at an altitude of 700 metres. This safe, tailored space can accommodate up to 40 dogs and a variety of other animals. The project, which answered a pressing need for quality facilities, is further proof of the Princess’s personal commitment to animal welfare. Determined to provide a safe sanctuary for the animals, she said: “We are rehabilitating them and getting them ready for adoption in the best possible environment.”

Princess Charlene visited the Cap Fleuri residence accompanied by volunteers from the “Chiens de cœur” charity © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

In November 2023, Princess Charlene of Monaco teamed up with volunteers from the Monegasque charity “Chiens de cœur” to pay a visit to the residents of Cap Fleuri in Cap-d’Ail. The non-profit organises the monthly event to bring comfort and joy to the elderly through contact with an animal. As President of the Monegasque SPA, the Princess supports and hopes to expand the visits, which enable residents of retirement homes to maintain contact with pets.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

As well as her work at the SPA, Jacques and Gabriella’s mum takes part in events to raise awareness on animal welfare whenever she can. In October 2024, she took part in the Rokethon Race, a charity walk against animal abandonment. Accompanied by Kita, her black and white Chihuahua, she stressed the importance of adopting rather than buying an animal, a message she conveys with great conviction.

On social media, many kind comments praised her for taking part in the walk, but also for her gentleness. Internet users wrote: “The Princess is gentle with the little dog in her arms, that shows her big heart” and “Bravo, Princess.” Participants were invited to bring their four-legged friends along to walk around Monaco and raise funds, which were then split between the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and the Monegasque SPA.

The Princely Couple attended the 2024 International Dog Show in Monaco © Manuel Vitali/ Communication Department

Princess Charlene never misses an opportunity to support events involving dogs, or to be around them. In May, the Prince and Princess attended the Monaco International Dog Show. They both warmly congratulated the competition winner, an Australian Shepherd, and the Princess showed a lot of affection to all the pups, stroking them whenever possible.