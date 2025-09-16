Chokolashow 2025: raising money for charities via chocolate art

The Principality welcomes the second edition of this unique event combining artistic creation, gastronomic heritage and charitable commitment under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II.

Monaco is preparing for a cultural event of a very special kind with the return of Chokolashow, from 13 to 14 October at the Hôtel Méridien Beach Plaza. Held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II and supported by the Italian Embassy, the event offers an original concept: transforming slabs of chocolate into works of art destined for a charity auction.

Following the handover of the chocolate materials on Monday 15 September at Wannenes Art Contact, a public exhibition will present the finished creations from 25 September to 10 October. The general public will then be able to explore the Chokolashow Village free of charge on 13 and 14 October – with tastings, children’s activities and stands dedicated to chocolate and art – ahead of the gala evening and charity auction on 14 October.

A charitable event

The initiative by the Monaco International Hub Association, chaired by journalist Maria Bologna, aims to support eight local charities: Action Innocence, Fight Aids Monaco, the Flavien Foundation, Les Enfants de Frankie, the Eugenio Benedetti Gaglio Charitable Association, the Monaco SPA, Enfance et Cancer and AVIP. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to them.

Eight international artists take up the challenge

After the success of the first edition in May 2024 – which was attended by Prince Albert II and his children and brought together eight students from the Pavillon Bosio and l’Académie des Beaux-Arts de Sanremo around the theme of the Historic Grand Prix – Chokolashow is changing format. Valentina Trassy, winner of the 2024 edition, has one month to design the trophy for the 2025 edition © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune The artists’ works will be submitted to a public vote that will determine the winner © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune Simona Sarboraria and Maria Bologna, initiators of the event via the Monaco International Hub association © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

The second edition will be contested by established artists: Patrick Bibal, Toni Belfatto, Luca Bestetti, Monica Di Rocco, Ilham El Jadaoui, Patrizia A. Salles, Manou (Emanuela Vavassori) and Fabienne Henry. The international group has ten days to transform the cocoa slabs into works inspired by the nautical world.

The organisers are ensuring continuity with the previous edition: painter Valentina Trassy, 2024 winner, will create this year’s prize, while Marcos Marin will design the illustration for the 2026 theme, to be unveiled during the evening of 14 October.