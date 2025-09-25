Greener yachting: innovations and sustainable approaches at Monaco Yacht Show 2025

MYS 2025 will focus on sustainable development, with innovations and stronger commitment from the industry. With alternative propulsion systems, artificial intelligence and new owners who are more environmentally aware, the industry is framing more responsible yachting.

This year, for its 34th edition, the Monegasque trade show has launched the Blue Wake programme, developed in collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation. “59 exhibitors have received Blue Wake recognition for this first edition. This is based on very precise scientific criteria and clearly reflects the industry’s growing commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Gaëlle Yarrida, the show’s general manager, at the opening conference on Wednesday 24 September.

The first Blue Wake Awards 2025 were presented on Tuesday evening to the most innovative players in five categories: Tenders / Water Toys, Luxury Products & Services, Nautical Supplier, Refit / Builder Shipyard, and the jury’s special prize. Fabien Arnoux, Director of Riviera Yachting Network, feels the initiative stresses Monaco’s important role as a catalyst: “Monaco is a real spearhead for strong commitments and new innovative initiatives. This is where the yachting of the future is being shaped.”

The winners of the Blue Wake Awards. Tykun (Tenders / Water Toys category), Tai Ping (Luxury Products & Services), Deasyl (Nautical Supplier), Sanlorenzo (Refit / Builder Shipyard), Reduce catamaran by Silver Yachts (Special Jury Prize) © MYS

Alternative fuels lead the way

The sector is focusing on alternative propulsion systems in terms of decarbonisation. As well as hydrogen, methanol appears to be a promising solution. “Using methanol means virtually zero emission over the fuel’s lifecycle,” says Caterina Benedetti, R&D project manager at Meccano Engineering, a member of the Blue Wake programme, which is developing methanol propulsion systems for 68-metre yachts. “In terms of storage, safety and availability, it’s probably the best option.”

Biofuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) are also emerging as an immediate alternative when combined with hydrogen solutions. According to Robert Van Tol, Director of the Water Revolution Foundation, this type of fuel “reduces emissions by 90% and is available at a small additional cost compared with diesel. Nothing needs changed on board, so there’s no need for any technical upgrades.”

In France, biofuel is mixed with conventional fuels to reduce carbon emissions © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

The energy challenge

The second major challenge is the issue of energy storage, which remains central to the yachting industry’s energy transition. “People think that a yacht only pollutes when it starts sailing. In reality, 80% of its energy consumption comes from its use, from the ‘accommodation’ aspect (…) the aim is to change consumption patterns, particularly at night, and at the same time reduce noise pollution in places that we want to preserve,” explains Fabien Arnoux.

Lorenzo Savini, Sales Engineer at Siemens Energy, explains how the technologies complement each other: “Fuel cell technology is very efficient for providing steady power. We still rely on batteries in parallel to deal with consumption spikes which would otherwise reduce the fuel cell’s capacity as well as its lifetime.” Siemens Energy believes each project requires a tailor-made approach: “There are no ready-made solutions in our field. We know that every project is unique. Our starting point is essentially a modular system with energy mix solutions,” explains Lorenzo Savini.

The future lies in higher-performance technologies, powerful batteries that can withstand more charging and discharging. “Prototype solid-state batteries will be ready by early 2026, but will not be available on the market for two or three years because of the certification process,” predicts Iacopo Senarega, R&D project manager at Benetti.

The industry can rely on the help of artificial intelligence to optimise energy consumption. Christian Paolini, Director of Team Italia Marine (Rolls-Royce/MTU), presents AI systems that “can already be used on existing vessels to reduce downtime, increase efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.”

Refits for existing vessels

With more than 6,000 yachts over 30 metres in circulation, the refit industry plays a crucial role in extending the life of these large vessels. Fabien Arnoux has developed an innovative approach: “We placed 40 sensors on a 42-metre San Lorenzo boat to get an accurate picture of its energy consumption. Initial findings show that one 60-65 kW generator would be sufficient instead of two 115 kW generators. »

The process has enabled him to gauge potential and put subcontractors forward with “green refit” proposals. “The refit industry really has to provide tangible, long-term solutions,” he stresses, pointing out that 609 refits of 30+ metre boats were carried out last year in France’s Sud region, out of a worldwide total of around 1,700.

On this 43 Comfort model by Maxim, the shape of the propeller blade has reduced underwater noise by 30% © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

A new generation of more environmentally-aware owners

Generational change is a key factor in the transition. “The average age of a new superyacht owner is currently 42. That generation has developed a much greater awareness of the environment, and uses yachts differently from previous generations,” adds Fabien Arnoux.

This development goes hand in hand with a more educational approach aimed at sailing crews. “We have set up a programme to better understand the ecological impact of day-to-day running, and then to take practical measures on board to reduce it, such as changing cleaning products,” explains Georgina Menheneott, CSR Manager at Burgess. The company is also proposing to add a philanthropic angle to charter services by supporting research and collecting scientific data in natural environments.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

With a clear roadmap towards carbon neutrality by 2050, the industry can follow many avenues in terms of sustainability : “Few industries have really anticipated their future the way the yachting sector is today, with quantified targets for design, construction, running and refitting,” notes Robert Van Tol of the Water Revolution Foundation.