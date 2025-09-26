Monaco and Singapore seal diplomatic partnership at UN

The Principality’s strategy of diplomatic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region continues apace.

Monegasque diplomacy took a significant step forward on Wednesday 24 September with the signing of a historic agreement between the Principality and Singapore. The event took place on the premises of Singapore’s representatives to the United Nations, and turned informal cooperation into an official diplomatic partnership.

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, head of Monegasque diplomacy, and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan initialled the founding document as Prince Albert II looked on. The ceremony came about strategically during the annual session of the UN General Assembly, signifying the importance both sides attach to the new alliance.

Existing fertile common ground

Far from being a mere administrative formality, the signature formalises ties that have gradually been developed in a number of international bodies. The two micro-States have discovered strong affinities in their vision of multilateralism and their pragmatic approach to international relations.

This convergence of views is explained in particular by their geographical similarities – two small territories with dynamic economies – and their shared intention of making their mark on the world stage despite their modest size.

Small States diplomacy

This new agreement is a perfect illustration of the ability of small nations to influence world affairs. Monaco and Singapore are proving that intelligent diplomacy and shared values can compensate for territorial constraints.

Officials from both countries now plan to step up their discussions in the economic, cultural and environmental fields, paving the way for closer collaboration between the Mediterranean and South-East Asia.