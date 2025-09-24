Monaco Grand Prix 2026: ticket sales open for F1 and Historic Grand Prix

It is strongly recommended that you book your tickets as early as possible so you can attend the Monaco Grand Prix © Automobile Club de Monaco

Tickets went on sale on Monday 22 September for the two flagship events of the 2026 motor racing season in the Principality.

In 2026, the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will be the first European leg of the season, scheduled from 4 to 7 June. For four days, spectators will be able to experience the thrills of motor sport through four series: F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup, on the legendary Monaco circuit.

The season kicks off from 24 to 26 April, when motoring history enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the Historic Grand Prix. The 15th edition will be innovating, with turbo engine single-seaters among the eight series to feature.

The ticket office is officially open

Fans can now book on the official Monaco Grand Prix website or in person at the office located at 44, rue Grimaldi in Monaco. The Automobile Club de Monaco is also providing hospitality areas offering a unique experience and excellent views of the circuit. Two formulas are available: Belvedere and VIP Lodges or Classic Club. It is recommended that you book your tickets as early as possible so as not to miss out.

For an immersive experience, the MGP Live Fan Zone will be back on the Place d’Armes, with a host of activities, concerts, big screens and meetings with the drivers.

Information and booking:

Book online at www.monaco-grandprix.com or at the official ticket office, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.