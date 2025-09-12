Moyenne Corniche roadworks: Government in talks with Cap d’Ail town council

During his official address on Thursday, Christophe Mirmand raised the issue of road traffic problems faced daily by motorists travelling to the Principality for work.

“I intend neither to let matters drag on, nor to act in haste,” said the new Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, at an official press conference on Thursday. By coincidence, the construction works in Cap-d’Ail, which have been disrupting traffic since early September, are already testing the former Prefect of the PACA region’s stated approach. The situation has quickly turned into an urgent mobility issue, highlighting one of the Government’s top priorities at the start of the school year. The situation has reignited discussions surrounding the crucial challenges of mobility and employment attractiveness in the Principality.

“It is unimaginable that the disruption could persist for 17 months,” said the Minister of State. Reduced to a single lane in each direction on Avenue Prince Rainier III, the road linking Monaco to Nice has become heavily congested every day at rush hour.

A concerning situation

Aware of the urgency and the frustration of those making the journey daily, Christophe Mirmand confirmed he had entered into discussions with Cap-d’Ail Mayor Xavier Beck, and with Erilia, the social housing provider behind the future “Les Romarins” residence, to find a satisfactory solution.

The Minister of State outlined a range of technical measures under consideration. The works are due to the construction of social housing in Cap-d’Ail and currently involve reinforced concrete barriers that complicate traffic flow. The idea is to “free up the road from 3.30 pm onwards”, at the start of the evening rush hour, by rethinking the site’s layout.

Solutions under consideration

Several concrete options are emerging from ongoing negotiations: identifying “an alternative supply route for the site which would not require both lanes to be used”, or “simplifying the system” that currently shuts one lane of traffic. These technical adjustments, which would involve “an additional cost for carrying out the works”, could receive unprecedented financial backing from Monaco, the Government suggested.

At the same time, a “temporary” suspension of the works is being considered in the short term to allow time to finalise new arrangements. The emergency measure aims to “ensure acceptable traffic flow”, particularly in view of the constraints linked to preparations for the Monaco Yacht Show. The event, held from 24 to 27 September and attracting nearly 30,000 visitors over four days, risks compounding existing congestion.