Transport, urban planning, attractiveness, environment… Christophe Mirmand outlines roadmap for new term

At his first official press conference, the new Minister of State presented the general focus of his mandate.

Two months after taking office, Christophe Mirmand set out the priorities of his government during his inaugural meeting with the Monegasque press on Wednesday. In what he described as an exercise in transparency, the Minister of State unveiled a roadmap structured around four main pillars, while also addressing sensitive issues drawing public attention.

International compliance as absolute priority

“This is undoubtedly the government’s number one priority,” stressed Christophe Mirmand on the continuation of work around financial transparency and compliance with international standards. The mission—entrusted directly by Prince Albert II to the new Minister of State—builds on Monaco’s ongoing efforts with the FATF and Moneyval, supported by “very vigorous recruitment plans” across the administration, according to Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and Economy, also present at the conference.

The government leader emphasised the strategic objective: “Leaving the grey list is not an end in itself, it is not sufficient, it is not the final goal—it is one stage in a collective effort.” The aim, he insisted, is to make Monaco “a modern economy applying the most stringent international standards.”

Boosting attractiveness

With a surplus of €86 million, the supplementary budget confirms “the very sound health of Monegasque public finances.” The strong position enables future investments to move forward, notably the second phase of the housing plan and major urban projects such as the restructuring of Fontvieille, the Îlot Pasteur and the modernisation of the CHPG hospital.

Attractiveness forms the second pillar of government focus. The appointment of Ludmilla Raconnat Le Goff as Delegate for Attractiveness reflects this strategy, with a mandate to coordinate public action in this area.

Rethinking urban planning in response to climate challenges

The Sovereign Prince’s mission letter sets the ambitious goal of “rethinking urban planning” and “greening the Principality,” Christophe Mirmand noted. This does not mean “less construction” or “fewer high-rise buildings,” he clarified, but rather “building the city within the city,” integrating environmental requirements and amenities for residents.

In the face of climate change, Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development, highlighted the need to adopt a neighbourhood-based approach to foster “territorial resilience,” notably through the strategic placement of vegetation and buildings to combat urban heat islands.

Tackling the daily transport challenge

Mobility has taken on urgent importance with the works in Cap-d’Ail severely disrupting traffic. “It is unimaginable that the disruption could persist for seventeen months,” said the Minister of State, announcing ongoing negotiations for a temporary suspension of the site and a reorganisation of works, potentially with financial support from the Principality.

Asked by La Gazette de Monaco about the metro project recently floated by FEDEM to ease congestion in Monaco, the former prefect of the PACA (Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur) region struck a cautious note. Estimated at €4 billion, the project promoted by Philippe Ortelli “deserves to be examined and studied, but requires identifying suitable financing arrangements and a sustainable technical and economic model,” he said.

Ongoing issues: between continuity and redirection

Waste treatment

Regarding the Waste Treatment and Recovery Center (CTVD), the government confirmed the redirection of the Symbiose project, deemed unsuitable. “The Principality must remain fully capable of making its own choices in terms of waste treatment,” explained Christophe Mirmand, citing the need to “rebuild a new facility for waste treatment and energy recovery” to safeguard Monaco’s sovereignty.

Renovation of the Fontvieille shopping centre

The Minister of State also confirmed close collaboration with the National Council and local businesses on the renovation of the Fontvieille shopping centre, drawing on detailed documentation to assess the scale of the project.

Digital sovereignty

On digital transition, audits are underway to evaluate the effectiveness of past investments. The government is currently defining the direction of the sovereign cloud, considered “crucial for safeguarding State data and that of operators of vital importance.”

The approach is part of a broader philosophy of public policy evaluation. “We have a duty to ensure public spending is effective,” said Christophe Mirmand, stressing the need to ensure that “every euro spent helps improve people’s lives.”