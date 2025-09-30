Pass’Sport Culture: registrations open for 2025-2026 academic year

The Pass'Sport Culture gives young people aged 11 to 25 access to cultural and sporting activities during the school holidays © Prince's Government

Young people aged 11 to 25 can now register for the 2025-2026 programme of school holiday activities.

Pass’Sport Culture is launching its registration campaign for the 2025-2026 academic year. The programme is aimed at Monegasques, residents and youngsters who attend school in the Principality, aged between 11 and 25. Participants have access to a range of supervised sporting and cultural activities during each school holiday period. The result of collaboration between the Department of Education, Youth and Sport, the Department of Cultural Affairs and several local clubs, the scheme aims to provide a structured framework to foster personal growth for teenagers and young adults.

Online registration via Extended Monaco

Families who are interested can register now to take advantage of the programme during the upcoming mid-term break. Two options are available: an online application via the loisirsdenjs.gouv.mc portal for those who have an existing Prince Albert II Leisure Centre or Pass’Sport Culture account, or a paper application submitted to the Centre d’Information de l’Éducation Nationale (CIEN).

The digital procedure means PDF documents can now be completed and signed without printing, thanks to the Extended Monaco modernisation programme, which simplifies Monegasque administrative procedures.

Once registration has been processed by the relevant departments, each young person receives a membership card that is valid for the school year. The detailed schedule of activities is published online a fortnight before each holiday period. Bookings can be made directly at the CIEN, by telephone or e-mail.

Practical details