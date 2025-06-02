Where to play beach volleyball for free near Monaco

The fine weather has arrived in the Principality and the surrounding area! The beaches are increasingly popular, as is the volleyball that is played on their courts.

“On prend la gagne!” You’ll no doubt have heard this victory cry or a linguistic variation of it as you quietly soaked up the rays, between refreshing dips. A little way away, a fierce match was probably being played out on a beach volleyball court, with determined holidaymakers and locals battling it out until the light faded.

But not all beaches in the Alpes-Maritimes are kitted out with nets and lines drawn in the sand. So Monaco Tribune went in search of a few spots where you can combine sunbathing and volleyball matches with friends.

Menton:

The city of lemons, Menton attracts thousands of tourists to its beaches every day. At the end of the Plage des Sablettes, on the Rondelli site, you’ll find a volleyball court with a strong Italian flavour! A popular venue, it hosts many a hard-fought game throughout the day. Mini-tournaments organised by the youth department will be held there every Thursday evening this summer. Just turn up to sign up!

In Menton, head to the end of Plage des Sablettes for a game of beach volleyball! © Menton Sports Department

To extend capacity, a new 30 x 20 metre sandy area has been created on the Rondelli site, without nets or lines. You can bring your own net, and beach handball goals are due to be installed soon. Another court is available at the foot of the Borrigo district, as you head to Roquebrune.

Practical details:

Adresses: Rondelli site and Plage du Borrigo

Free access

Bus stops nearby and Menton Garavan station close to the Rondelli site

On-site parking

Contact: Menton Sports Department – 04 92 10 50 47

Cap d’Ail:

Head for Plage Marquet in Cap d’Ail, where a pretty court with a view of the Stade Louis II arches awaits you. With free access and many restaurants nearby, this is the only court on the whole beach and it is very often packed at peak times. There are several petanque lanes just a few metres away to keep you occupied while you wait. A beach volleyball tournament and a beach soccer tournament will be organised there over the summer.

Just a stone’s throw from the Principality, head to Cap d’Ail’s Marquet beach for a spot of volleyball © Mairie de Cap d’Ail

Practical details:

Address: Plage Marquet Cap d’Ail

Free access court

On-site parking

Contact: Cap d’Ail Sports Department – 04 93 78 96 40

Beaulieu:

Now we’re off to Beaulieu-sur-Mer, more specifically to the Petite Afrique family beach, to check out its court. With a children’s play area and several restaurants nearby, everybody can have fun, whatever their age. There are excellent transport links and a bus stop less than 500 metres away. The site is open to everyone, no booking required! Please note there is no artificial lighting.

Practical details:

Address: Plage de la Petite Afrique

Bus stop and Beaulieu-sur-Mer train station nearby

On-site parking

Contact: Mairie de Beaulieu – 04 93 76 47 00

On the Promenade des Anglais (Nice):

Two beach volleyball courts on the Quai des États-Unis, in Nice, are a huge draw for passers-by. These are reserved for Nice Volley-Ball licence holders, but you can buy a daily pass for €3 to be part of a winner-stays-on system. The courts are open from 11 am to 11 pm every day, with priority access for NVB members.

The magnificent courts at Les Ponchettes are popular all day long, right up until sunset

© Nice Beach Volley via Facebook

Practical details:

Address: Terrains des ponchettes – Nice

Bus stops, train station and tram stops nearby

On-site parking

Contact: Nice Volleyball website

Let’s stay on the Promenade des Anglais and head towards the airport, with two free-access volleyball courts along the way. However, they are very popular and it’s hard to get a chance to play.

On the Valrose campus:

The Valrose Campus makes a court available. Open to all, not just students, you can book a timeslot online. You have two options: book the court at the time of your choosing, or supervised training to help you improve your two-on-two beach volleyball skills. You need to create an account on the website to be able to book.

Practical details:

Address: 28 Avenue Valrose – 06100 Nice

Bus and tram stop nearby

Online reservations

Contact: Université Côte d’Azur – 04 89 15 00 00

Shopping and volleyball in Saint-Laurent du Var :

Head for Saint-Laurent-du-Var and Cap 3000 for a bit of sport after a lovely day’s shopping. There are three volleyball courts side by side. The three courts allow for regular rotations, and everyone tends to get a chance without too much of a wait. Some time slots might have been booked by sports clubs, but at least one court is always open to the public. The skill level can be quite high and the setting is well worth the trip! These top-quality pitches are also approved for international competitions.

Practical details:

Opening times: 8 am to 8 pm

Bus stops and Saint-Laurent-du-Var train station nearby.

Cap3000 car park available on site

Contact: Saint-Laurent-du-Var Sports Department: 04 92 12 41 98

Three top-quality courts in a superb setting © Explore Nice Côte d’Azur

Hints and tips!

We advise you to go early in the day or early evening, as the courts are often at their busiest between 4pm and 7pm. Don’t forget your ball (difficult to play without one!), as there aren’t many shops that sell them nearby. Also, don’t forget to bring a cap or a pair of sunglasses or both, as the sun beats down hard on the sand. Make sure you bring a bottle of water and some snacks with you to avoid any risk of sunstroke or running out of energy. And of course, swimming costumes and towels are mandatory so you can cool off with a dip between matches!

