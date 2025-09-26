Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II visits Monaco Yacht Show

Published on 26 September 2025
Prince Albert II visited the stands at the Monaco Yacht Show on Thursday 25 September 2025 © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
The Sovereign toured the stands at the 34th edition on Thursday, accompanied by the Minister of State.

Prince Albert II was at Port Hercule to visit the 34th Monaco Yacht Show on the afternoon of Thursday 25 September. Accompanied by the Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand, the Sovereign was welcomed by the show’s director, Gaëlle Tallarida, for an official visit to the world-famous nautical event.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace
© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II moved from one pavilion to the next, passing along the exhibition quays, taking time to visit many of the stands, to meet industry professionals and the winners of the Blue Wake Awards, and to discover the latest innovations on show at this year’s event. The visit testifies to the Sovereign’s ongoing interest in a more sustainable yachting industry and its growth in the Principality.

Financial support for the Foundation

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a cheque for 54,000 euros to Prince Albert II. The contribution from the Monaco Yacht Show will support the environmental and humanitarian initiatives led by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, perfectly illustrating the event’s commitment to the causes defended by the Sovereign.

Gaëlle Tallarida, president of the Monaco Yacht Show, presenting a 54,000 euro cheque to the Prince Albert II Foundation © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace
