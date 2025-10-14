Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Prince and Princess in Monaco

It was a right royal surprise on the Rock on Monday! One that showed the enduring ties between Monaco and the British Crown.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed Edward, Duke of Edinburgh – he took his father Philip’s title when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2023 – and his wife Sophie to the Prince’s Palace on Monday. The visit by King Charles III’s younger brother was not announced in advance, reflecting the private nature of the reunion.



© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Historical ties between the two families

The photograph, taken in front of the grand staircase, shows the relaxed atmosphere around the event. The Duke of Edinburgh appeared in informal attire, wearing a blazer and trainers, while the Monegasque sovereign opted for a classic suit. Princess Charlène wore an outfit by Alexander McQueen, a popular designer with the British royal family.



The couples have known each other for many years. Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Princely wedding in July 2011. The informal visit reflects the special diplomatic relationship between the Principality and the United Kingdom.

