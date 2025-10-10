Explore Mareterra during ‘Nature Weekend’

Monaco’s new neighbourhood welcomes the public this weekend as residents are encouraged to explore its green spaces for free.

The third edition of ‘Nature Weekend’ will once again take place in Mareterra on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October. Organised by the Gardens section of the Urban Planning Department, the initiative turns the Principality’s eco-neighbourhood into a veritable botanical hunting ground.

The 2025 theme, ‘Explorer’, is about discovering, helping the public to understand the mechanisms behind the neighbourhood’s landscape design. Visitors will be able to discover the secrets behind the development of this urban space, designed according to strict criteria of environmental sustainability and preservation of Mediterranean biodiversity.



Activities for all ages

Numerous free activities will be on offer throughout the weekend. Participants will be able to take part in planting module layout games, eco-creative workshops involving plant compositions and repotting, and discovery tours of the district with its different plant displays.



Week-end Nature 2025 : à la découverte de Mareterra



La Direction de l’Aménagement Urbain, par l’intermédiaire de sa section Jardins, organise pour la troisième année consécutive le « Week-end Nature », les samedi 11 et dimanche 12 octobre 2025, de 10h à 16h30, au cœur du nouveau… pic.twitter.com/NKhQJeue81— Gouvernement Monaco (@GvtMonaco) October 9, 2025

The aim is educational: to help Monaco residents and visitors understand the strategy behind the use of the different plant species, but also appreciate the environmental challenges of the urban district, which was inaugurated in December 2024 in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Mareterra, where land meets the sea, connected to Port Hercule and Larvotto Beach © Agata Moszkowska

The Mareterra Nature Weekend will be open from Saturday 11th to Sunday 12th October, from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm, with free admission.