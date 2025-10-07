Larvotto: work to protect the beach has begun

The Principality is continuing its coastal development programme with a major maritime project due for completion in Spring 2026.

October sees the final chapter in the Prince’s Government’s programme to protect the Larvotto shore, which began almost a year ago in the winter of 2024. The large-scale project involves the gradual dismantling of the currently submerged geotubes, which will be replaced by three artificial structures made from rockfill.

Access and business as usual

Strengthening the shoreline against erosion by the sea remains a priority objective. The permanent features should ensure the long-term future of Monaco’s bathing areas. The work includes an ecological dimension, as the features are designed to encourage many marine species to ‘move in’.

While coastal work sites can be disruptive, it is not the case for the Larvotto site. Public access to the beach is maintained, with the exception of a section where some restrictions are in place during October.

There are still a few months to go before work is completed on the Larvotto © Communication department

In addition, the authorities have set up a perimeter where bathing and diving will not be permitted, for safety reasons, during the works. These are due to complete in April 2026, seven months from now. All the seafront restaurants and shops will be able to continue operating, with no closures or reduced opening times. This decision was taken to minimise the economic impact of the works on local businesses.