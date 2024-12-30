Partial Swimming Ban at Larvotto Beach until April 2025

The Monegasque Government has announced two phases of work to shore up the Larvotto coastline © Communications Department

The Government has embarked on a major two-phase project to stabilise Larvotto beach.

Work will be carried out on the eastern part of Larvotto from 2 January to 30 April 2025. Temporary swimming restrictions are necessary during the work to stabilise the coastline. The work will involve the central tidal barrier and the Geotubes located between the bays in the eastern zone. The existing structures will be removed.

In their place, eco-designed barrier riprap islands will be installed to provide long-term protection for the beach and reduce the sand drifts of recent years.

The works will take place in the water. A no-swimming zone will be marked out to ensure the safety of beach users. Nets will also be installed to keep the spread of sediment to a minimum.

The aim is to preserve marine biodiversity and the adjacent underwater reserve.

Despite the scale of the works, the beach will remain accessible. The complex’s restaurants and shops will remain open as normal.

A second phase planned for 2026

A similar operation is already planned for 2026. It will focus on the western part of the beach this time. The aim is to prepare for the 2025 summer season while sustainably protecting the coastline. Monaco aims to protect its natural heritage and respond to environmental challenges through the new installations.



