Monegasque architectural heritage celebrated through 120 exceptional stamps

Representation of the Prince's Palace and La Condamine in the 18th century to mark the 750th anniversary of the Prince's Palace © Benjamin Godart - Monaco Tribune

The Musée des Timbres et des Monnaies (Stamp and Coin Museum) is unveiling a unique philatelic collection that traces the Principality’s urban development over almost a century.

Since Friday 4 October, the Musée des Timbres et des Monnaies in Fontvieille has been hosting an exhibition about architectural representations in philatelic art. Entitled in translation “Architecture in philately: history in miniature”, the cultural event will run until 31 December 2025.

The exhibition includes 120 exceptional philatelic items that illustrate Monaco’s architectural transformation, from its historic buildings to the most recent constructions.

A bridge between collective memory and contemporary creation

The exhibition highlights how postage stamps have documented and immortalised Monaco’s urban development. Each item on display reflects a specific period, providing a chronological overview of the development of buildings in the Principality.

© Musée des timbres et monnaies

The initiative is part of a drive to promote heritage, illustrating how an everyday item can convey memory and local identity.

On European Heritage Day, Sunday 5 October, the museum provided free mediation to all visitors. The idea was to give the public a deeper understanding of the works on display and their historical context.

