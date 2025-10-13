Roca Team topple French champions on Parisian turf

Elie Okobo was a shining star during the Roca Team's victory over Paris at the Adidas Arena © AS Monaco Basket

The Monegasques dominated the reigning French champions, Paris Basketball, in a high-octane showdown on championship match day 3.

The atmosphere was electric at the Adidas Arena Paris on Saturday evening for the encounter between the two serious title contenders and previous Betclic Elite finalists. After a difficult start, going 8-0 down to Paris, Vassilis Spanoulis’ team gradually took matters back in hand. The visitors built up a comfortable thirteen-point advantage thanks to a new-found defence and effective team play.

Copybook Elie Okobo

The Monegasque full-back put in an exceptional performance, scoring 23 points. His decisive shots in the final quarter enabled his team to maintain their lead despite repeated attacks by the Parisians. Mike James (16 points, 6 assists) and Matthew Strazel (16 points) also did their part, as did Jaron Blossomgame, on both sides of the court.

© AS Monaco Basket

Paris hoped for a miracle

Trailing by ten points at half-time, the Parisian players showed their character, coming back from behind in the third quarter. Nadir Hifi, Paris’ top scorer with 24 points, kept his side in the game until the final seconds. Despite their best efforts and plenty of counter-offensives, the reigning champions lost by five points on home soil: 94-99.

The Roca Team win makes up for their first match defeat by Chalon and means they can look forward to their upcoming European double-header with confidence. Their convincing win confirms the Monegasques’ ambitions for the 2025-2026 season.