Where and how to celebrate Halloween in and around Monaco?

Not sure what to do this Halloween? Here’s a selection of events organised by the Principality until 1 November. © Communication Department

From 28 October to 2 November, Monaco is celebrating Halloween with a wide range of events for all ages. Monaco Tribune has put together a guide to the festivities.

In recent weeks, it won’t have escaped anyone’s attention that the Principality has been decked out for Halloween. Giant moths and illuminated pumpkins adorn the Place du Casino, while the façades of Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage, Monte-Carlo Bay, the Casino de Monte-Carlo, Café de Paris, New Moods and Marlow are all decorated for the season. Shopping streets around the Place du Casino and Allée François Blanc have joined in with hanging witch hats, glowing pumpkins and black-and-orange insects. There’s no doubt about it: Halloween is in full swing this week in Monaco!

Parc Princesse Antoinette

Monaco Town Hall is hosting a special Halloween afternoon at Parc Princesse Antoinette on Friday 31 October from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The programme includes mascots, witches, costume competitions with prizes, a themed photo booth, free professional face painting, a DJ, sweet treats galore and brownie sales at the upper park entrance (Boulevard du Jardin Exotique). A big game organised by La Boîte de Jeux will take place at the lower entrance (Boulevard de Belgique). The event is for children resident in or attending school in Monaco, from age 3 upwards.

Fontvieille Shopping Centre

The Fontvieille Shopping Centre is offering free Halloween activities for children from 28 to 31 October. Professional face painting and creative workshops are available twice daily: 10.30 am–1 pm and 2–6 pm.

Monaco Prehistoric Anthropology Museum

© Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique

Monaco’s Prehistoric Anthropology Museum is joining the Halloween celebrations with a special event on 27 and 28 October. A few spaces remain for the afternoon session on 28 October. Activities include prehistoric engraving workshops, guided tours and a sweet treat hunt around the museum. The cultural and fun activities are designed for children aged 8 and over. Costumes are highly recommended to enjoy the full Halloween atmosphere. To reserve remaining spaces, contact the museum directly.

Box 98 in Fontvielle

Box 98 is hosting a two-part Halloween evening. The first session (6 pm–10.30 pm) offers unlimited activities – karting, bowling, arcades and karaoke – in a spooky setting for all ages, including a costume contest, catering and entertainment. Prices: €100 per adult, €35 per child (under 12) standard package; €150 per adult, €50 per child VIP package (VIP zone, live cooking, live music). The second session (10 pm–1 am) becomes a dance floor with a DJ set and one drink included. Price: €25 until 31 October. Reservation by email is required: commercial@box98.mc.

New Moods, Wednesday 29 October

© SBM

Reopened on 2 October 2025, New Moods will host two events on Wednesday 29 October. La Magie d’Halloween (The Magic of Halloween) for 4–7 year olds (2.30–4.30 pm) features an interactive magic show, creative workshops, sweet stalls and professional face painting. La Boum (The Party) for 8–12 year olds (6–9 pm) offers a dance floor atmosphere with a DJ, cocktail buffet and activities. Flat rate: €45 per child, adults accompanying free. Reservations recommended as spaces are limited.

Café de Paris: Friday 31 October

The Café de Paris Monte-Carlo is offering a festive lunch with a themed à la carte menu, surrounded by pumpkins and cobwebs. Children will receive sweet-filled goodie bags and free professional face painting. The Place du Casino location also enables guests to enjoy the outdoor decorations after the meal. Reservations strongly recommended.

Marlow, Saturday 1 November

© Communication Department

The Marlow restaurant, opened in January in the new Mareterra district, will host a Halloween-themed brunch on Saturday 1 November from 11.30 am to 3 pm. From €55, the brunch includes pastries, hot and cold dishes, homemade desserts and drinks, all with a touch of Halloween spirit. Festive decorations, sweet bags and free face painting for children will complete the experience.

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo : Friday 31 October

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo will open its doors on Friday 31 October for a costume party. The nightclub, located in the Sporting Monte-Carlo, transforms with a spooky décor (giant cobwebs, special lighting, video projections) and an electric atmosphere. The Tantrüm collective will provide the musical entertainment until the early hours with an energetic and eclectic set spanning house, techno, electro and pop. Costumes are strongly encouraged. Reservation is recommended; door policy applies.

Palais des Congrès Oceanice in Nice

© Ville de Nice

On Friday 31 October 2025, 7 pm–1 am, the Palais des Congrès Oceanice on the Port of Nice will host a legendary 90s/2000s Halloween party presented by La Compil’ by L’Apéro des Frenchy. The venue will be transformed into a haunted space with Halloween decorations, where participants will dance to the biggest songs by Madonna, Gala, Queen, Britney Spears and other iconic tracks from Hit Machine Mania. Activities, surprises, food and a bar will all be on offer. A Halloween dress code is mandatory. Tickets from €10. Minors and pets are not permitted.

Axe throwing in Nice

At 10 Boulevard Risso, Nice, axe throwing offers a thrilling way to celebrate Halloween. In a setting inspired by the film franchise The Purge, participants throw axes, knives, tomahawks and shurikens at targets under professional supervision. The venue also has a beer bar and sharing platters to extend the evening in a sociable atmosphere. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 2–10 pm. Price: €17. Reservation recommended.

© Mary Potter

And of course, don’t forget the traditional trick-or-treating with your best costumes. On the evening of 31 October, it’s “trick or treat” — the choice is yours!