The British low-cost airline is adding another route to its network from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport with the launch of an exclusive service to England’s second-largest city.

easyJet is continuing its expansion on the Côte d’Azur. The orange airline will launch a direct service between Nice and Birmingham from 1 May 2026, with two weekly services scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.

Nearly 50 routes between France and the United Kingdom

The announcement forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen connections between France and the United Kingdom. Two more routes will also be launched: Paris-CDG to London Stansted from 5 March 2026 and Montpellier–Manchester from 30 March.

With these additions, easyJet will approach the symbolic milestone of 50 routes between France and the United Kingdom, consolidating its position as leader in this sector. The airline is now the second-largest short- and medium-haul operator in France.

Accessible fares for tourism and business

Tickets are already on sale, with introductory fares starting at €45 on the Nice–Birmingham route. At a time when Brexit has complicated exchanges between Monaco, France and the United Kingdom, this service to the UK’s second most populous city targets both leisure travellers and business customers. Diplomatic Dialogues: Monaco and the United Kingdom — a long-standing royal friendship in service of excellence

The Côte d’Azur airport welcomed 14.8 million passengers in 2024 and offered flights to 122 destinations in 45 countries. The new service to Birmingham adds to recent openings to Newcastle, Düsseldorf, Madrid and Santorini, confirming the attractiveness of the Nice hub in the European market.