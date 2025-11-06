Diplomatic Dialogues: Monaco and the United Kingdom — a long-standing royal friendship in service of excellence

From environmental protection to education, economic attractiveness and post-Brexit challenges, Evelyne Genta, Monaco’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, shares insight into the inner workings of a unique diplomatic relationship, shaped by a sincere royal friendship and a shared commitment to excellence.

Monaco Tribune: How would you describe current relations between Monaco and the United Kingdom?

Evelyne Genta: Our relations operate on two complementary levels. First, the princely and royal dimension, which is absolutely fundamental. King Charles III and Prince Albert II share an authentic friendship that goes back several decades. They first met through their mutual commitment to environmental causes, at a time when the issue did not attract the same attention it does today. Their shared passion created a deep bond that goes beyond diplomatic protocol.

Our exchanges are not limited to major official occasions. We welcomed Prince Edward and his wife to Monaco on 12 October, and Prince William visited the Principality last June for the Blue Economy and Finance Forum. We are also working towards bringing the King’s Troop to Monaco for the National Day celebrations in 2027—a great honour for the Principality and a powerful symbol for our large British community. Such visits reflect a lasting friendship founded on mutual respect and shared values, which transcends the formal framework of diplomacy.

Then there is the institutional level. Monaco and the United Kingdom share many challenges and common interests. Brexit has complicated certain exchanges, but we are actively working to ease them, particularly in finance, investment and education.

Evelyne Genta, Monaco’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom © All rights reserved

The environment seems to be a key pillar of the cooperation. How is it being put into practice?

The Prince Albert II Foundation works with some of the UK’s most prestigious institutions: the universities of Edinburgh, Oxford and Cambridge, as well as the Earthshot Prize Foundation, launched by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough. These partnerships are not symbolic: the Foundation funds projects following rigorous scientific analysis, some of which takes place over several years.

The Prince Albert II Foundation has also launched an environmental fund with the support of Monaco Asset Management, which was presented in London. The fund reflects our determination to bring finance and the environment together while facilitating access to concrete solutions to combat climate change. Recently, we organised the Foundation’s Planetary Health Awards ceremony in London, bringing together all our international branches. Such global recognition gives Monaco strong credibility and opens doors for further cooperation.

On 17 October 2025, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation presented its annual awards in London, in the presence of Prince Albert II © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Does this help to change perceptions of Monaco?

Absolutely. When I took up my post in 2011, Monaco was often perceived solely through the lens of the Grand Prix, yachting and luxury. Of course, luxury exists and remains an important part of our economy, but it is only one facet of our identity. Today, we are highlighting the Principality’s economic and financial dimension.

The UK remains a major financial centre despite Brexit and this benefits Monaco. We are attracting young British entrepreneurs accompanied by their family offices, generating skilled jobs and revitalising our economic ecosystem.

Fifteen or twenty years ago, our residents were mainly wealthy retirees; today they are innovative, tech-savvy millennials driving ambitious and dynamic projects. Such an evolution demonstrates our ability to renew our attractiveness while consolidating our core strengths.

How do you manage this attractiveness in practical terms?

I bring together all of the key institutions: the AMAF, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB), the MPL, the SBM and the private sector. Monaco must be presented as a coherent, well-organised entity. For example, Robert Laure, Chairman of the AMAF, recently explained the issue of the “grey list” during a meeting with bankers, professionals and journalists. Such clarifications reassure prospective residents and allow them to plan their move with confidence. The results speak for themselves: London remains a major source of new arrivals and our British community in Monaco continues to grow.

Conversely, what are Monegasques seeking in the United Kingdom?

Mainly higher education. Our young people are bright and ambitious, but the administrative process has become more complex since Brexit. Students must now apply for their visa before even receiving their baccalaureate results. We assist them at every stage—even visiting apartments—to ensure a smooth transition and valuable opportunities for their future. Our assistance demonstrates a commitment to supporting Monaco’s youth in a globalised world.

So Brexit has made exchanges much more complicated…

Yes, the changes are significant. Previously, a British resident could easily obtain a residence permit. Now, a visa issued by France is required and the waiting times have increased. The British tax calendar also complicates matters for those wishing to relocate to Monaco. Article 5 of the Franco-Monégasque Convention allows, under certain conditions, for visas to be processed at the French Embassy in Monaco, but we must remain cautious not to overburden French services. Despite this administrative complexity, we remain fully committed to maintaining a constant and fluid dialogue with our British partners.

Beyond economics, what does cultural cooperation look like?

We regularly organise cultural exchanges. Monaco recently hosted an exhibition on Turner, and the Monte-Carlo Opera co-produced a performance of Faust at the Royal Opera House. The Monte-Carlo Ballets performed at the London Coliseum in 2014 with LAC and in 2015 with Romeo and Juliet.

Prince Albert II in front of Turner’s painting The Fall of an Avalanche in the Grisons © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

There was also an exhibition on Princess Grace at the Victoria and Albert Museum, which we had the honour of organising at the time. It was a huge success, with more than 210,000 visitors, and remains a powerful symbol of Monaco’s ability to share its cultural heritage with the world. These successes highlight the British appetite for Monegasque culture and confirm that art is a universal language that brings our nations closer together.

Does London play a role as a “global city” for Monegasque diplomacy?

Absolutely. London is the only truly global European city. It offers the opportunity to meet key players from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore or Malaysia and to promote Monaco beyond the UK. We use it as a strategic hub to expand our network and partnerships. Such international reach strengthens our diplomacy and opens new economic and cultural perspectives for the Principality.

What major projects would you like to see come to fruition in the near future?

The UK has a considerable lead in technology, with highly advanced university and innovation hubs. Monaco could benefit from this expertise to support its new generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs. We aim to create more cooperation between innovation, finance and the environment, enabling our young talents to develop practical solutions to global challenges.

Prince Albert II of Monaco at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 with Boris Johnson and António Guterres © Karwai Tang / UK Government

Is the rapid development of technology compatible with the environmental approaches that Monaco prioritises?

I strongly believe it is. Individual actions are vital, but faced with the climate emergency, technological innovation is the real solution. Monaco cannot invent solutions alone, but we can provide visibility and funding through the Prince Albert II Foundation and its environmental fund, presented in London with Monaco Asset Management. London is a hub of excellence for such cooperation: technology, finance and the environment must converge to address global challenges. Our goal is to demonstrate that the economy and ecology can progress together — inspiring other nations to follow this path.

Related reading :

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Prince and Princess in Monaco

From Britain to Monaco: a rising trend among UHNWIs