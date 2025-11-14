Six Monegasque men join forces to combat violence against women

Louis Ducruet is one of the ambassadors of this new campaign against violence towards women © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Six men from the Principality are featured in an awareness campaign that will be displayed on all Monaco bus shelters from 25 November.

As the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women approaches, Monaco is launching a unique initiative. Fight Aids Monaco and SheCanHeCan, supported by the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, are rolling out their sixth annual campaign with a focus on engaging men in the matter.

Minister of State Christophe Mirmand, National Council President Thomas Brezzo, Louis Ducruet (President of Barbagiuans Monaco), Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, freediving champion Pierre Frolla and racing driver Arthur Leclerc have all lent their image to the awareness campaign.

© Frederic Nebinger © Frederic Nebinger

Videos at the centre of the campaign

Each ambassador appears in a short ten-second video filmed in their work environment, produced with the support of the Communication Department. The concept is built around a shared message: a firm rejection of all forms of violence or sexism, whether in the private, professional or public sphere.

© Frederic Nebinger

Invited to move beyond the role of passive actors and become agents of change, the men aim to help foster an environment where every woman and girl can live freely and safely. Marcel Ravin highlights equality within his restaurant at the Monte-Carlo Bay, while Christophe Mirmand reaffirms his determination to foster a government free from sexist behaviour.

“This campaign highlights everyone’s responsibility and visibility,” the organisers stated in a press release, underscoring collective responsibility in the fight against violence towards women. The digital campaign will be broadcast simultaneously online and across all bus shelters in the Principality.