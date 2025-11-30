The Princely Family launches the magic of Christmas in Monte-Carlo with a dazzling display of light

Two days after inaugurating the Condamine illuminations, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their twins kicked off the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer year-end festivities on Saturday, November 29, at the Casino Square.

A double rendezvous with festive magic

Monaco now sparkles with a thousand lights. After presiding over Thursday’s lighting of the municipal decorations at Place d’Armes alongside Mayor Georges Marsan, the Princely Family gathered on Saturday evening in the historic heart of Monte-Carlo for an equally enchanting second ceremony. Welcomed by Stéphane Valéri, Deputy Chairman of SBM, and Minister of State Christophe Mirmand, the Sovereign and his family lit up Casino Square with mesmerizing brilliance.

Photos © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier / Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The Princely children at the heart of the enchantment

At 6:20 p.m., under their parents’ tender gaze, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella triggered the spectacle. Within seconds, the monumental Christmas tree was adorned with 6,000 twinkling lights, before the five giant snow globes revealed their décor. The Casino de Monte-Carlo façade then illuminated in a spectacular “Reindeer Show,” combining light projections with Christmas melodies.

Five reindeer, five stories

The Princely Family discovered these giant snow globes in preview—veritable music boxes built around the theme “The Magic of Christmas Monte-Carlo.” Each tells the adventure of a little reindeer: Flocon’s Enchanted Ballet, Rose’s Christmas Choir, Hercule’s Reindeer Tea Party, Stella’s Christmas Sky, and Midnight with Rudolph, Santa’s faithful companion.

A festive season until January 6

Until January 6, 2026, young and old can experience the magic of Christmas Monte-Carlo style throughout the Resort. The “Reindeer Show” will be projected on December weekends every thirty minutes between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., then daily during school holidays. Also on the programme: children’s festivities at New Moods on December 21, a new Advent Calendar at Casino Café de Paris, gourmet pop-ups, and festive menus for the whole family.