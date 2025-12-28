In pictures: Princess Charlene hosts magical Christmas charity show in Monaco

All proceeds from this show will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Monaco Animal Welfare Society © Michaël Alesi / Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace / Christophe Sase / Monaco Live Productions

The Princely Family attended the premiere of this poetic tale presented under the Fontvieille big top, with all proceeds going to two charities.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Princess Stéphanie and her daughter, Camille Gottlieb, took their seats last Monday afternoon under the Fontvieille marquee to discover ‘Monaco under the Stars’. Placed under the high patronage of Princess Charlene, this Christmas show was born out of her desire to offer the children of the Principality a moment of magic and wonder during the festive season.

A fairy tale in support of charitable causes

Created by the Haspop company and directed by Hassan El Hajjami, this poetic tale won over the audience at its premiere. The show blends circus arts with enchanting storytelling, captivating all generations from youngest to oldest.

The event also has a strong charitable dimension. All proceeds will be donated to two organisations chaired by Princess Charlene: the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which works to promote children’s education through sport, and the Monaco SPA Refuge, dedicated to animal welfare in the Principality.

For those who were unable to attend the premiere, two additional performances are scheduled for Tuesday 23 December, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., under the Fontvieille big top.