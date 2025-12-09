Monaco's Best
Guide

Isola 2000, Auron… Mercantour ski resorts’ opening dates announced

Published on 9 December 2025
Auron
Auron is among the Mercantour resorts preparing to open their doors (Photo © Auron – OTMNCA)
The ski resorts of the Alpes-Maritimes are getting ready to welcome the first skiers of the season.

Isola 2000 and Auron opened their doors on Saturday, 6 December 2025, while Valberg will launch its season on 13 December. The significant snowfall recorded in November in the Alpes-Maritimes resorts even allowed for an early pre-opening at Isola 2000 on 29 and 30 November for the most eager enthusiasts who were keen to get back on their skis.

With their respective ski areas totalling more than 200 kilometres of runs, Isola 2000 and Auron are promising a season running until April 2026. Isola 2000 will close its lifts on 19 April, while Auron will end its season on 12 April.

Other resorts near the Principality complete the region’s winter offering. La Colmiane will also open on 6 December for a season running until 22 March 2026. As for Valberg, the official launch of the season will take place on Saturday 13 December, with attractive prices for the opening weekend: 15 euros for adults and 10 euros for young people.

Nordic skiing enthusiasts will also be able to enjoy Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage, a village-resort offering free access to its cross-country ski trails and hiking routes.