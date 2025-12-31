Photos: Prince Albert II’s 2025, a year defined by emotion, diplomacy and commitment

A photographic retrospective showcasing Prince Albert II’s political, family and environmental highlights.

From family joys to periods of mourning, diplomatic meetings and environmental commitments, 2025 was rich in emotion for the Sovereign. We look back at the moments that marked Prince Albert II’s year.

January

An emotional farewell to Didier Guillaume

© Eric Mathon / Michaël Alesi / Frédéric Nebinger / Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The year began on a sombre note with the death of Didier Guillaume, former Minister of State of Monaco. Alongside Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert II paid a final tribute to the man who had served the Principality. The sadness was palpable during this ceremony, which marked the end of a close collaboration. The Sovereign’s gesture towards the late minister illustrated the depth of their professional and personal relationship.

April

Monaco in mourning after the death of Pope Francis

The pontifical mass celebrated in tribute to His Holiness Pope Francis © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Principality observed three days of national mourning following the death of Pope Francis. Prince Albert II hailed “a very great servant of humanity”, underlining the deep respect that bound Monaco to the Holy See. The loss resonated particularly strongly in the Catholic state, where the Sovereign also embodies the spiritual dimension of his role.

May

Warm congratulations to Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the end of the day on 8 May © Vatican Media

A few weeks after the mourning period, Prince Albert II sent his congratulations to the new Pope Leo XIV: “On the occasion of the elevation of Your Holiness to the Pontifical Throne, my Family and I assure You of our fervent prayers for the greatness of Your Pontificate and ask You to kindly accept our respectful congratulations.” The message reflected the continuity of the special relations between Monaco and the Vatican, highlighting the importance of this aspect of Monegasque diplomacy.

Emmanuel Macron’s State Visit, a historic moment

On 7 June, Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Prince Albert II in Monaco for a two-day State visit focused on Franco-Monegasque cooperation and ocean protection © Prince’s Palace

The meeting between Prince Albert II and French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the major diplomatic highlights of 2025. The State visit underscored the strength of Franco-Monegasque relations and the importance of dialogue between the two nations. It was a highly symbolic moment of protocol.

Prince Albert II and President Macron held a private meeting before a State dinner in the Throne Room © Axel Bastello / Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

It was the first State visit by a French President to Monaco since François Mitterrand’s in 1984. French heads of state Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande had visited the Principality, but in a less formal context.

June

Prince Albert II’s warning at UNOC3

The 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) opened on Monday 9 June in Nice © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

At the opening of UNOC3, Prince Albert II issued a warning call for the preservation of the ocean. His environmental commitment, central to his engagements for many years, was expressed with particular intensity. The Sovereign reaffirmed his position as a leader in the fight to protect marine ecosystems.

July

An emotional evening celebrating 20 years of reign

The Princely Couple, surrounded by their children, walked through the square to personally greet the Monegasques present © Michaël Alesi / Axel Bastello / Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Surrounded by Princess Charlene and their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Prince Albert II celebrated two decades at the head of the Principality. The evening, marked by closeness and emotion, offered a rare moment of family intimacy shared with the Monegasques. It was an anniversary that resonated as both a milestone and a promise.

September

Pride in the Monegasque record at the Andorra GSSE

Prince Albert II, accompanied by several officials, welcomed the Monegasque athletes at the Oceanographic Museum © Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

The Sovereign also celebrated the historic achievement of the Monegasque delegation at the Games of the Small States of Europe. His joy regarding the record-breaking performances by the Principality’s athletes was clear. The event represented the sporting world that is so dear to the Prince as a former Olympian himself.

October

Emotion and culture with Princess Caroline

The winners of the Prince Pierre Foundation received their awards from Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Alongside his sister, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II presented the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes to the three laureates: Louis-Philippe Dalembert, Ruben Barrouk and Simone Fattal. The cultural ceremony highlighted the Princely Family’s commitment to Monaco’s intellectual and artistic influence, marked by cultural transmission and outreach.

Sadness following the death of Jane Goodall

The British researcher Jane Goodall died at the age of 91 on 1 October © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The death of Jane Goodall at the age of 91 deeply affected Prince Albert II last October. The Sovereign lost a long-standing ally in his fight for the environment. His tribute reflected the admiration he held for the renowned primatologist and the sincerity of his ecological commitment. In 2008, at the very first edition of the Prince Albert II Foundation Awards, Jane Goodall received the Biodiversity Prize.

November

A historic visit by the Portuguese President

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, paid an official visit to Monaco on Friday 21 November © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Prince Albert II welcomed Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for a visit described as historic. The high-level meeting strengthened ties between Monaco and Portugal, representing the Principality’s diplomatic outreach beyond its traditional partners.

Cycling the route of La Vuelta 2026

Prince Albert II at the presentation of the La Vuelta route © Monaco Tribune



The Sovereign cycled the 9.6 kilometres of the route that will launch the Tour of Spain on 22 August next year © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Between October and December, Prince Albert II discovered the route of La Vuelta 2026, which will start in Monaco. Helmeted and smiling, the Sovereign tested the time-trial course by bike. The images of a warm and approachable Prince illustrate his passion for sport and his personal commitment to the major events that enhance the Principality’s profile.

This series of photos sums up a Prince who is committed, approachable and resolutely looking to the future.