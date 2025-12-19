Prince Albert II condemns antisemitic attack in Sydney and expresses solidarity with Australia

The Monégasque Sovereign sent a message of condolence to the Australian Prime Minister following the terrorist attack that claimed several lives on Bondi Beach.

Prince Albert II responded to the antisemitic attack perpetrated on Sunday, 14 December in Sydney, sending an official dispatch to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In this message, the Monégasque Sovereign expressed his profound emotion in the face of this tragedy that occurred during a celebration of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

A firm condemnation of violence

“It is with profound emotion that I learned of the tragic antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration,” Prince Albert II wrote in an official statement. The Monégasque head of state expressed his consternation at this act of terror that struck the Australian Jewish community.

“Our thoughts go to the bereaved families of the victims of this unspeakable act of violence,” he added. On behalf of the Principality, he conveyed his most sincere condolences: “In the name of the people of Monaco, my family, and myself, allow us to express our feelings of profound pain and sorrow.”

An international shockwave

The attack, perpetrated by a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured more than 40 others. Among the victims were a rabbi, a Holocaust survivor, and a 27-year-old French national, Dan Elkayam. The older assailant was shot by police whilst his son, disarmed by a passer-by, was hospitalised in critical condition.

This shooting, classified as terrorist by Australian authorities, constitutes the deadliest antisemitic attack in the country’s history. The government has decreed a national day of mourning and lowered flags to half-mast. Numerous world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, and Ursula von der Leyen, have also condemned this attack.