The film received six nominations at the 2021 Australia Screen Industry Network (ASIN) Awards, based in Queensland, Australia.

Among 3 Australian documentary films selected for the “ASIN Awards”, is Alick and Albert, directed by Douglas Watkin. And with six nominations, the film has every chance of winning in at least one of the following categories:

Best Documentary Film

Best Composer/Musical Score

Best Cinematographer

Best Director

Best Producer

Best Editor

It is possible to support the film by voting on the Australian Screen Industry Network’s website before March 5, when the winners will be announced. The Australian Screen Industry Network was created in 2008, with the aim of promoting Australian cinema. It has been celebrating the best Australian productions of the year, since 2010.

This 90-minute documentary, screened at the opening of the 23rd Antipodes Festival in Saint-Tropez in October, as well as at the Brisbane International Film Festival, tells the story of the encounter between Prince Albert II and the Australian artist Alick Tipoti. Despite the geographical and cultural divide between them, the two men share the same objective: preserving biodiversity and, in particular, the oceans.

Alick and Albert will also be selected for the International Oceanian Documentary Film Festival in Tahiti in February.