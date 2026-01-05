In pictures: Fernando Alonso takes delivery of his new Aston Martin in Monaco, adding to his legendary collection

The car was handed over in front of the local dealership © Aston Martin Monaco

A few days before Christmas, two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso took delivery of his brand new Aston Martin DBX S, a powerful luxury SUV, in Monaco.

This prestigious vehicle is the latest addition to an already highly prized collection and symbolises the driver’s love of exceptional cars, while recalling his unique heritage in the history of motor racing.

Monaco: a world of automotive luxury for Fernando Alonso

The event took place just before the holidays: the Spanish driver visited Aston Martin Monaco to take delivery of his brand new DBX S, a high-end SUV with over 727 horsepower under the bonnet and performance comparable to that of a supercar.

Slightly tinted ultramarine, the vehicle was immortalised alongside Alonso in front of the local dealership, in a scene that did not fail to impress car enthusiasts. True to form, the champion simply described the moment as ‘Exceptional’ on social media.

© Aston Martin Monaco © Aston Martin Monaco © Aston Martin Monaco

An already prestigious collection

This new DBX S is the latest addition to a well-stocked garage: the experienced 44-year-old driver, who joined the British Aston Martin team in 2023, owns a limited edition Aston Martin Valiant and several other rare supercars that testify to his taste for exceptional cars.

Far from limiting himself to road cars, Alonso has also built up a historic collection tracing his entire sporting career. Every F1 single-seater he has driven, from his karting debut to his world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, has its place in a dedicated space.

© Aston Martin Monaco © Aston Martin Monaco

Located in Llanera, Asturias, Spain, the Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso offers a total immersion in the world of the driver: more than 400 items, cars, karts, suits, helmets and trophies are on display.

The complex also includes an approved karting circuit and facilities dedicated to motor sports, reflecting Alonso’s commitment to the disciplines he has loved since childhood.