In pictures: Fernando Alonso and Flavio Briatore cause a stir in Monaco in exceptional car

The Spanish racing champion and Alpine F1’s Executive Advisor did not go unnoticed in a Ford GT Heritage Edition, a far cry from the usual Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

A well-known haunt for the most exclusive supercars, this time Monaco was the setting for an extremely rare car show. Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was seen at the wheel of a gold-coloured Ford GT Heritage Edition, accompanied by his former boss Flavio Briatore. The Spaniard certainly turned a few heads with the exclusive vehicle, in a town where Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bugattis are almost commonplace.

Advertising

Initally captured and shared on Instagram by Fipeux (@fipeux) then shared by media outlet SupercarBlondie, footage shows the two men enjoying a ride in the gem of a car.

Briatore on Leclerc: “In qualifying, the best on the grid”

A tribute to history, on wheels

The Ford GT Heritage Edition 2022 is no ordinary supercar. It’s a tribute to Ford’s legendary victory in the 1966 Daytona 24 Hours, in a GT40 MK II with particularly elegant metallic gold livery, embellished with black stripes, red accents and the iconic number 98, while Fernando Alonso’s model bears the number 5.

The 20-inch forged aluminium wheels, as a nod to a bygone era, complete a model that honours the American carmaker’s sporting legacy while encapsulating modern luxury.

A road-legal racer

Aside from its spectacular look, the Ford GT Heritage Edition is a veritable powerhouse of technology and performance. Its 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine provides 660bhp and 746Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in under 3 seconds and reach a top speed of around 350kph.

In other words, the supercar’s performance is worthy of an endurance prototype, but in a vehicle that is designed for the road.

A collector’s item in safe hands

Produite en quantité limitée, cette GT Heritage Edition est devenue un véritable objet de collection dont la valeur dépasse déjà le million d’euros. Rien d’étonnant donc, de voir un tel joyau entre les mains de Fernando Alonso, brillant pilote connu non seulement pour son impressionnante carrière en Formule 1, mais également pour sa passion des voitures d’exception.

© Pistons Brothers YouTube screenshot

Lando Norris causes stir in Lamborghini on Monaco’s Place du Casino