Large crowds turn out alongside the Princely Family to celebrate Saint Devota

On Monday 26 January, large numbers of Monégasques gathered at Port Hercule to watch the Princely Family celebrate Saint Devota.

The thermometer showed chilly winter temperatures, but that did not deter the faithful. From 5 p.m. onwards, wrapped up in coats and scarves, they took up positions all around the port to attend the celebrations.

Saint Devota is the patron saint of Monaco and of the Princely Family. According to tradition, the fourth-century Christian martyr was placed in a boat after her death in Corsica. A dove is said to have guided the vessel to the shores of Monaco. Each year, the lighting of a symbolic boat keeps the legend alive.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella presided over the celebrations. The Princely Twins had the honour of setting light to the boat, the most eagerly anticipated moment of the evening.

A palpable sense of enthusiasm among the public

Well before the official start, the first spectators had already taken their places at Port Hercule. Many were discovering the event for the first time. Nadine was one of these newcomers. She left Nice in the late afternoon so as not to miss any of the festivities. Arriving among the earliest attendees, she explained that she had made the journey especially for this religious celebration, which she had never seen before. Deeply religious, she was keen to attend an event that combines faith and Monégasque tradition.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Paolo, by contrast, knows Saint Devota well. Each year, he tries not to miss the occasion. That evening, it was the music that drew him to the port. His curiosity was piqued and he let himself be carried along by the atmosphere. He finds the celebration “very beautiful and well organised”, even if he admits he is not sure he will stay until 7 p.m. Valentina was also attending the celebrations for the first time. The young girl, who goes to school in Monaco, insisted that her family come along. Her father decided to arrive early and stand right at the front: “It’s better to be at the front when she’s so small, and to wait. She was really eager to come, so we came!” he explains. Above all, the little girl was waiting to see the flames rise from the boat.

Antoine, meanwhile, never misses the festivities: “I’ve been going since I was little, out of tradition. I’m not Catholic. It’s just the traditional side that interests me. And also because I’m superstitious,” he confides. This year, he was particularly excited by the announcement of the drone show. But his favourite moment remains unchanged: the lighting of the boat. With an amused smile, he adds: “I’m not a pyromaniac, but I think it’s beautiful!”

The burning of the boat, the highlight of the celebration

The evening began with a mass celebrated by the Archbishop of Monaco at the Church of Saint Devota. The Princely Family then arrived to the applause of the crowd. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella subsequently set light to the symbolic boat, torches in hand. Flames rose into the night amid the cheers of the public, as traditional songs echoed around the port.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

A drone display lit up the Monegasque sky, illuminating the story of the saint. The Princely Family brought the evening to a close by greeting members of the public.

Celebrations continued on Tuesday

The festivities in honour of Saint Devota continued on Tuesday 27 January. At 10 a.m., Monégasques gathered at Monaco Cathedral for the pontifical mass presided over by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. This was followed by a procession of the relics through the Rock.

At 6.30 p.m., a candlelit spiritual concert was held at Monaco Cathedral. The Sartène Choir and the Choir of the Papal Chapel of Assisi performed together, accompanied by musicians from the Rainier III Academy, in a programme devoted to Corsican chant and classical holy music.