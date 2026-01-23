Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene open a new children’s play space in Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene cut the ribbon at Little Wonders, an indoor play area for children aged 0-7, in the presence of Princess Stephanie and her children.

The excitement of the toddlers and their parents was palpable on Wednesday morning in the Condamine district. On the ground floor of the Héméra residence, the final preparations were being completed as the first guests entered Little Wonders, a new 230-square-metre space decorated in pastel colours that still smelled of fresh paint.

At around 10 a.m., the Princely Couple made their entrance, welcomed by Marie Ducruet and her business partner Élise Rouillard, the two young entrepreneurs behind the project. “The official opening is scheduled for early February, and we can’t wait,” said Élise Rouillard, co-founder and interior designer. After taking the time to exchange a few words with the founders, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene proceeded with the traditional ribbon cutting.

At their side, Princess Stephanie beamed with pride. And with good reason: this morning, her daughter-in-law Marie realised an entrepreneurial dream born of her own experience as a mother. Louis Ducruet, her son, stood proudly beside his wife, holding their daughter Constance in his arms.

A family inauguration

Dressed in matching black and pink checked jackets and white tights, Victoire, aged two, and Constance, aged thirteen months, made their very first public appearance. The two girls, who until now had been carefully shielded from the cameras by their parents, Marie and Louis Ducruet, moved naturally in this world designed by their mother.

And what a world it is! Princess Stephanie’s granddaughters were given a sneak preview of the mini-town that forms the heart of Little Wonders: a garage to potter about in, a café to play shop, a veterinary surgery to treat stuffed animals and even a fire station. Everything to stimulate the imagination of little ones.

“This concept meets a real demand. Monaco excels in outdoor activities, but lacks quality indoor options when the weather is not suitable,” Marie Ducruet told Monaco Tribune last September. For the 33-year-old entrepreneur, this inauguration is the culmination of a bold career change. After a decade at the Société des Bains de Mer as event marketing manager, the young woman decided to become an entrepreneur after the birth of her second daughter.

A haven of gentleness for little ones

The space, developed in partnership with British company Tiger Play, which specialises in bespoke structures, is divided into several areas. Babies aged 0 to 18 months have a secure foam motor skills area. Older children, up to the age of 7, can venture onto a multi-level structure with slides, suspended walkways, climbing walls and ramps. A reading corner, a construction area and a family café complete the offering.

When it comes to sweet treats, parents can count on cookies, shortbread, chocolate fondants and banana bread delivered by the Carolina Cake team, sold for between three and four euros. “We made these butterfly-shaped cakes, the Little Wonders logo, using custom-designed cookie cutters made with a 3D printer. We will also offer custom birthday cakes for special events,” says Caroline Barbier, pastry chef and founder of the tea room in Beausoleil.

Little Wonders will open its doors to the public in the coming days. The space, which will have five employees, can also be hired privately for birthday parties.

