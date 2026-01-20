Prince Albert II kicks off the official launch of the 2026 WRC season in Monaco

On Saturday evening, the Sovereign attended the official presentation of the World Rally Championship (WRC) teams in the prestigious setting of Port Hercule.

For the first time together in their 2026 liveries, the WRC cars paraded in front of an audience of guests in the Port of Monaco on Saturday 17 January, under the watchful eye of Prince Albert II. The WRC thus officially launched its 2026 season, a few days before the start of the 94th edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally.

The gala evening also celebrated several historic moments. Lancia is making its big comeback to competition after a 32-year absence, with the Ypsilon HF Integrale entered in the WRC2 category. The crew of Yohan Rossel and Arnaud Dunand, reigning WRC2 champions, will be flying the flag for the Italian brand. Škoda Motorsport is taking the opportunity to mark its 125th anniversary.

Drivers ready to do battle

The teams in the premier class then took turns to present their crews. Toyota Gazoo Racing, the reigning manufacturers’ champions, closed the ceremony with Sébastien Ogier, last year’s winner of the event, alongside Vincent Landais. The nine-time world champion is aiming for a record 11th victory in Monte Carlo: ‘The main thing is that I’m still just as excited about coming here to the Monte Carlo Rally to start the season. It’s a special place for rallying in my eyes,’ said the Frenchman.

The 2026 season marks the last year of the current Rally1 cars before a major change in regulations scheduled for 2027 © Jaanus Ree

A helmet signed for the Sovereign

As the highlight of the evening, Jona Siebel, Managing Director of WRC Promoter, and Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, presented Prince Albert II with a helmet signed by all the drivers for the season.

The 94th edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally will officially start on Thursday 22 January at 2.30 p.m. from the same port, before heading to the night stages in the French Alps. The event will return to the Principality on Saturday evening for the Super Special Stage in the streets of Monte-Carlo. The winner will be crowned on Sunday 25 January at the end of the Power Stage.